Ex-NFL Star Calls for Andy Reid’s Hall of Fame Induction Provided Chiefs HC Fulfills Major Justin Fields Criteria

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid is already Hall of Fame-bound

But one bold move with Justin Fields could elevate his legacy to another level entirely

Justin Fields' biggest flaw is hesitation

A former NFL star and cornerback just offered a new condition that will probably fast-track head coach Andy Reid’s Hall of Fame contention. Weighing in on the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to acquire quarterback Justin Fields as their backup QB, Richard Sherman pointed out ‌the 27-year-old’s one glaring shortcoming, which persisted throughout the 2025 campaign. While the ex-cornerback doesn’t doubt the coach’s legacy, he believes Reid’s case could reach another level if he pulls Fields out of his passing slump.

“An incredible athlete [Justin Fields], but you also got to be able to throw the football down the field,” he said on the Richard Sherman Podcast. “And there were times that it seemed like the New York Jets were averse to throwing the ball down the field. Andy Reid is a fantastic coach and developer. This would be his swan song if they do turn Justin Fields back into the Justin Fields that came out of Ohio State.”

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The Chiefs recently agreed to welcome the New York Jets‘ signal-caller by sending a sixth-round pick in the 2027 draft. Now, Fields is just one physical test away from joining Patrick Mahomes’ QB room. Sherman thinks it’s a sound deal, but he couldn’t overlook Fields’ hesitation to attack defenses through the air. In the wake of Reid’s five Super Bowl appearances and three championship wins, Sherman already identifies him as a future Hall of Famer.

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He still thinks shaping Field could do wonders for the coach’s resume. Moreover, he noted that Kansas City has the pieces to support Fields, including weapons like Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Tyquan Thornton. As Sherman highlighted, Fields had an inconsistent 2025 season as he was too cautious with the ball. Through the first five starts, he didn’t record a single interception.

It wasn’t talent but the fear of throwing the ball. It was in sharp contrast to his early years, when he took more risks by making quick throws. The struggles showed in the Jets’ overall performance last year, as they ranked dead last in passing at 2,385 yards. Reflecting on the situation, Fields accepted he was deliberately holding back his aggression.

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“I feel like I’ve been a little bit too conservative, in a sense,” he said in October 2025. “Probably just be a little bit more aggressive. I’ve always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you’ve just got to find that healthy balance between trying to maybe fit it in smaller windows and just letting it rip.”

“…Throwing no interceptions is a great thing. But taking some shots down the field and trying to stretch the field a little bit, I think that’s important for us as an offense to create explosive passes.”

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Field finished the season by completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, throwing seven touchdowns and one interception. Now in Kansas City, he’ll serve as a backup for Mahomes, who’s recovering from a torn ACL. Justin’s arrival presents another opportunity for Reid to shape a quarterback’s career. But will it be enough to secure HOF honors, especially after what happened with another legendary coach, Bill Belichick?

Can Bill Belichick’s snub affect Andy Reid’s HOF chances?

Many experts across the league believe that Andy Reid will make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. But Patriots legend Bill Belichick’s recent snub suggests that Reid’s dreams of getting inducted won’t materialize that easily. During voting this year, the voters didn’t just focus on Belichick’s splendid NFL achievements. They brought up his past shenanigans, which ultimately worked against him.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916077

Reports from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham revealed that scandals such as Spygate and Deflategate came up in discussions and weakened Belichick’s case. Former executive Bill Polian allegedly suggested the coach should wait a year to make up for his past issues. As a result, he fell ten votes short of the 50 required for induction in his first year of eligibility.

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Statistically, Belichick ranks third all-time in regular-season wins with 302, trailing only Don Shula and George Halas. Still, his missing out on a first-ballot induction raised doubts about how the process might unfold in Reid’s case. The coach’s numbers are impressive, even if they are short of Belichick’s. Andy has 273 regular-season wins and may need a few more seasons to catch up with Belichick.

When it comes to Super Bowl rings, he needs three more to match the latter’s record of six. The only silver lining? Reid has a clean track record, as he has managed to avoid major controversies throughout his career. This could work in his favor when Hall of Fame discussions arise.