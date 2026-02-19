Chiefs Expected to Make $44.8 Million Decision on Chris Jones After Restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving no stones unturned this offseason. They were approximately $57 million over the cap, desperately looking for breathing space. After Patrick Mahomes’ contract restructuring, veteran star Chris Jones could be next in line. And this time, it’s big!

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the veteran defensive tackle’s contract will be adjusted ahead of the next season.

The urgency behind these maneuvers stems from a rare lack of postseason football in Kansas City. For the first time in over a decade, the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025, finishing a staggering 6–11. It exposed many roster issues, particularly an aging defensive core and a lack of explosive playmakers around Mahomes. With the 2026 NFL salary cap projected to land between $301 million and $306 million, GM Brett Veach is clearing the deck for a fundamental roster overhaul.

After Mahomes, Jones is the highest-paid Chiefs player in the 2026 season with a cap hit of $44.8 million, positioning him as the next favorable choice. Despite freeing up $43.56 million in cap space, the franchise is still over the top by about $11 million.

While Jones remains the vital piece of the defense, his 2025 production saw a noticeable dip. This also complicates the $44.8 million figure. Jones recorded 7.0 sacks and 29 tackles in 2025, decent numbers, but a far cry from the double-digit sack seasons that earned him his $158.75 million extension in 2024. At 31, his cap hit currently accounts for roughly 14.8% of the Chiefs’ total cap space, the highest percentage for any non-quarterback in the league. The veteran DT has been part of the Chiefs for a decade after he was picked in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After taking a cap hit of $7.35 million and $23.6 million in the first two seasons, his 2026 season cap is significantly more. When the restructuring happens, it needs to be at least $11 million or more, meaning the remaining amount will be added to his total salary in the final two seasons of his contract.

His cap hit is $38 million in 2027 and $44.8 million in 2028, which will be his final year of the deal. He will be 34 at that time, a sweet period for defensive players who normally seek retirement.

In case the 31-year-old declines a contract adjustment, the team might offload a top-earning player.

For example, Jawaan Taylor. This would free up approximately $20 million. The veteran edge rusher Mike Danna could be another potential option whose 2026 cap hit is just over $11 million.

Meanwhile, the successful renegotiation of the Mahomes-Chiefs contract for next season brought major relief to the general manager, Brett Veach.

Patrick Mahomes’ restructure eases the Chiefs’ over-cap situation to add new players

Patrick Mahomes is the franchise quarterback and considered the linchpin of the Chiefs’ offense, which explains why he gets a substantial part of the salary cap.

The nine-season veteran QB signed a unique ten-year NFL contract with the franchise in 2020, valued at $450 million, making his average annual pay $45 million. The long tenure of his contract gives the Chiefs the flexibility to create salary space, including this season.

For the 2026 season, the 30-year-old star’s cap hit was a colossal $78.2 million. However, following the recent restructure, it dropped down to $34.6 million, which was less than double his original cap hit this season.

After reducing approximately $44 million, it will be equally distributed for the next four years into $11 million per year.

On that note, Mahomes’ 2027 cap hit is set to be a massive $85 million, while he will get over $50 million for the next three seasons and $48 million in the final year with the Chiefs unless he signs a contract extension.

The financial flexibility isn’t just for the free agency but also for the draft. Picking at No. 9 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft (the Chiefs’ highest slot in years) will consume more cap space. Per reports, it could be around $7 million per year on average. By shedding the dead weight of underperforming athletes, they can create room for incoming talents.

With the four-time Super Bowl Champions not making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, Andy Reid is looking to overhaul the aging squad by adding some suitable young players from the draft and trade market. The free salary space from the legendary QB’s adjusted deal would play a key role in attaining the desired goal.