Chiefs Eye Big Bodied, Physical WR for Patrick Mahomes Amid Competition From Cowboys

With April 15 being the deadline for pre-draft visits, the Kansas City Chiefs are wrapping up their evaluations. While there are still holes to address on defense, upgrading the offense around Patrick Mahomes is just as critical. Travis Kelce is back, and younger receivers like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have shown promise, but the group still lacks a bigger, more physical target. On Tuesday, the team hosted a wide receiver for one of their “top-30” visits, signaling strong interest in a player who could come off the board earlier than expected during the 2026 NFL Draft weekend.

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“Chris Bell is visiting the Chiefs.” Billy M posted on X while also sharing the Louisville wide receiver’s Instagram story that showed him at the Chiefs’ facility. Even NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler reported that the team hosted Bell.

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Bell checks in at No. 68 overall, putting him right in the range of Kansas City’s No. 74 pick. Draft analyst Dane Brugler is even higher on him, ranking Bell as the eighth-best receiver in the class and the No. 47 overall prospect for 2026.

The Chiefs will be bringing back several key receivers from last season.

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Rashee Rice is likely to be ready for the start of the 2026 season; Xavier Worthy is also hoping for a bounce back after dealing with injuries in 2025, and Tyquan Thornton has agreed to a new contract to stay in Kansas City.

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Even with all of them returning, the wide receiver group could use an upgrade. At 6 feet 2 and 222 pounds, with 10-inch hands and 31 3/4 inch arms measured at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bell brings the kind of size the team has been looking for.

Bell spent four years at the University of Louisville, finishing his senior year with career highs in receptions with 72, receiving yards with 917, and touchdowns with 6. His performance earned him first-team All-ACC honors in 2025.

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Unfortunately, Bell’s 2025 season ended early after he suffered a torn ACL in a late November game, which caused his draft stock to drop. However, one Louisville coach still believes in him.

“The injury is going to hurt his draft stock a little, but I really like him; he’s a guy who can really shine at the next level,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “He’s got a big, physical body. He runs well with that. He went from the third-best receiver to the second most productive, to the most productive. He didn’t shy away from the competition.”

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If it’s not the injury that keeps him out of Kansas City, interest from other teams could just as easily prevent the Chiefs from landing him.

Chris Bell could be a great match for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough time on defense last season, so most of their focus has been on fixing that side of the ball. Still, they have not ignored the wide receiver position.

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There is some uncertainty around what the team plans to do with Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy is still working toward becoming more consistent. Because of that, Dallas is keeping its options open.

One of those options is Chris Bell, who met with the team during one of their 30 pre-draft visits, and it is easy to see why he caught their attention. Bringing in Bell would add competition and depth to a receiver group that needs more reliable options behind CeeDee Lamb and Pickens.

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ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg spoke with 30 college football coaches to identify sleeper picks for the second and third days of the draft. Bell stood out as a player with the experience and toughness to be a strong Day 2 value for the right team.

An ACC coach event went on to praise bell, saying, “He was the best receiver in our league. He’s a guy that, without the injuries, is definitely a top-80 pick.”

During his four years at the University of Louisville, Bell showed his football IQ and physical ability by recording 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he can prove to Dallas that his knee is fully healthy, and if a higher-rated defensive player is not available when they pick, selecting him could end up being a smart move for the Cowboys.