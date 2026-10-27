Chiefs Eye New WR For Patrick Mahomes Amid Garrett Wilson Trade Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are actively searching for a new wide receiver after their receiving corps managed just 39 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Following the poor performance, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that Kansas City is already making calls around the league to upgrade the position.

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“Chiefs have been calling around for a WR,” ESPN Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show.

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The Chiefs’ wide receivers struggled to help Patrick Mahomes against the Seattle Seahawks. Xavier Worthy caught three passes for 11 yards, while Cyrus Allen caught one for 18 yards. Justin Watson added seven yards on one catch, and Andrew Armstrong managed only three yards from his reception. Jalen Royals failed to catch either of the two passes thrown his way.

Overall, Worthy, Allen, Watson, and Armstrong combined for just 39 yards on six catches. Their limited production made it difficult for Mahomes to move the ball.

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Even his performance took a major hit. Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of his 33 passes for 165 yards in the Chiefs’ 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He averaged 5.0 yards per attempt, threw no touchdowns, and had one interception. Mahomes was sacked once for a loss of two yards.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were finally building a good drive when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Xavier Worthy over the middle of the field. However, Worthy failed to catch the ball, stopping the offense from making progress. A video shared by FOX Sports: NFL’s Henry McKenna on Twitter showed Mahomes grabbing his helmet in frustration after the drop.

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Mahomes is usually calm on the field, but his reaction showed how frustrated he was with the mistake. The moment raised questions about the issue between Mahomes and the receivers.

On top of that, the sudden need at the wide receiver position also comes from injury concerns. The Kansas City Chiefs lost two of their WRs during the Raiders game. Rashee Rice hurt his hamstring, while Tyquan Thornton injured his left ankle. Both injuries took a hard hit at Patrick Mahomes’ receiving options.

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Rice got hurt in the first quarter after catching a pass from Mahomes. He gained five yards but started limping as he moved toward the sideline. He left the field and did not return to the game.

Then there’s Thornton, who suffered a more serious injury in the fourth quarter after catching a 55-yard pass from Mahomes. Raiders safety Treydan Stukes tackled him from behind, and their legs became tangled as they fell.

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Thereafter, Thornton raised his right arm to celebrate the catch but fell back to the ground when he tried to stand. His left ankle appeared twisted, raising concern.

But amid all the chaos, the team might finally add a key receiver to their team with Garrett Wilson’s trade rumors.

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Patrick Mahomes might get a helping hand

The NFL trade deadline is November 10, and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be a player to watch. According to CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in trading for him if the Jets decide to let him go. However, no trade has been confirmed.

While Schefter confirmed the Chiefs are actively seeking receiver help, no specific target has been named yet, and any move for Wilson depends on whether the Jets are even willing to trade him.

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Wilson recently showed his frustration during the Jets’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was seen shouting during a huddle with quarterback Geno Smith and passing-game coordinator Seth Ryan. The moment caught attention as the team struggled on offense.

While trade rumors continue to circulate, Wilson clarified that his heated moment was not directed at his team, and the Jets have given no sign that they are open to trading him.

“We were collaborating,” Wilson said via ESPN. “I don’t even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all. We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That’s what that was.”

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So far in the season, Wilson has recorded 444 yards with 37 receptions and three touchdowns. Plus, with the Chiefs’ inconsistent receiving corps, adding him will be a major upgrade. Now, let’s wait and see which players the team finally brings in.