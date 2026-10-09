Chiefs Eye Reunion With 3-Time Super Bowl Champion to Bolster Patrick Mahomes’ Offense

There appears to be another injury plague in Kansas City. Though they’re flying with an AFC West title on a 4-0 record, the locker room appears to be shrinking. After losing Rashee Rice to a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton to an ankle fracture, it’s clear they need to bring in a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes to sustain the deep run into November and ahead.

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According to sources, say the Chiefs are eyeing a reunion with WR Justin Watson.

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“The Chiefs are among several teams interested in WR Justin Watson, per source,” reported Pete Sweeney on X.

Justin Watson played in Kansas City from 2022 to 2024 and has three Super Bowl rings to his name. The first came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Shortly after that win, the Chiefs brought him in, winning back-to-back trophies.

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Watson landed in Houston in March 2025, but the season saw just three receptions for 30 yards from Watson. The Texans released him on August 30.

Now, Watson’s value for Kansas City starts downfield. His average target depth of 17.8 yards in 2023 ranked second among NFL receivers. Thornton owned that role until Sunday, when his last play was a 55-yard catch on third down with the Chiefs trailing 19-17.

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Watson caught 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, averaging 21 yards per catch. In 2023, he set career highs with 27 catches, 460 yards, and three TDs, 21 of which moved the chains. He slipped to 22 catches for 289 yards the following year. Super Bowl LVII saw two catches for 18 yards, Super Bowl LVIII three for 54, and Super Bowl LIX.

What’s interesting is that this reunion talk has a precedent. In March 2025, Tony Pauline reported that the Chiefs wanted Watson back but told his agent they were short on money. And those who know General Manager Brett Veach know that he likes midseason receiver moves.

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However, Watson isn’t the only reunion the Chiefs are linked with. The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported the Chiefs are “very interested” in Tyreek Hill.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosehaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he expects a deal “over the next few days,” earlier this week. Hill, 32, targets a November return from the knee dislocation and torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 last season.

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While head coach Andy Reid hasn’t commented on any rumors, Mahomes feel “it’d be pretty cool” to have Hill back in red.

Why Patrick Mahomes’ offense needs a bolster despite a 4-0 record?

Four games in, the Chiefs have built their offense on a simple trick: hand the ball off, then fake it. They have been leaning on the run game and play action from under center. So Mahomes can make clean throws without asking his line to hold up in a straight pass rush. That cushion hides a weakness.

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Meanwhile, rookie left tackle Kahlil Benson has allowed six pressures, three of them quarterback hits.

Additionally, until now, Thornton’s speed kept the safeties honest. Without it, Xavier Worthy absorbs more targets, and Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen must prove themselves in the biggest games. If the Chiefs add no one, Mahomes works with a thinner cast than the one he started the season with.

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That’s why the rumored reunion with either Watson or Hill matters more than the name.