Chiefs Face Competition From NFC Rival To Sign Stefon Diggs

After making some big moves in the offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are actively hunting for veteran firepower to bolster their wide receiver room. Former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs is still available in the market, and the Chiefs are reported to be one of the teams interested in adding him to the roster. However, according to a league Insider, an NFC rival is set to challenge the Chiefs for Diggins.

“I believe the Patriots love Diggs, and Diggs would love to return,” Albert Breer wrote as he advocated Diggs’ trade. “But any realistic talk about his return, to me, hinges on whether the [A.J.] Brown trade happens. Assuming Brown does become a Patriot, I think Diggs will probably be somewhere in that one-year, $10 million range. The Chiefs could make sense. The Commanders might, too, since Diggs is from D.C. The Falcons and Rams would also be interesting landing spots.”

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The Washington Commanders offer a compelling, sentimental hometown reunion for the Maryland native to finish his career. Not too long back, Diggs made an appearance on 106.7 The Fan and claimed that he’s familiar with Washington, D.C. and its people. After all, he grew up mere 30 minutes away from the Northwest Stadium. That’s why a move to the Commanders makes sense.

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Bringing him to the roster would help take some of the attention away from Terry McLaurin, as Diggins himself is a handful for defensive teams to handle. His veteran presence would definitely help younger names like Luke McCaffrey and rookie Antonio William, which means the depth chart in the wide receiver department would be great for the Commanders.

The Chiefs do seem like a move that could make more sense for Diggs, as he would get to play alongside Patrick Mahomes, who is one of the best QBs in the league. On top of that, training under Andy Reid could enhance his production.

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Diggs isn’t just any other WR. Last season, Diggs caught 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and made four touchdowns through 17 games. On top of that, he became the first Patriots WR to surpass 1,000 yards in a season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl. But after signing a three-year $63.5M contract, the Patriots are seemingly moving on following a one-year stint.

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He was released by the New England Patriots right after the Super Bowl loss due to all the off-field issues he had. There were reports that his contract was another issue behind the team deciding to part ways with him. However, his teammates have expressed their desire to have Diggins back in New England.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are seemingly prioritizing their offensive identity, and A.J. Brown is arguably the best prospect to aid their wide receiver room. According to sources, he has spoken with the management in Seaport for a residential spot that’s about 21 miles away from the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium. Acquiring a superstar of that magnitude effectively shuts the door on a Diggs reunion in Foxborough due to obvious salary cap constraints. This means Diggs has a pretty low chance of getting back.

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The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams provide immense offensive volume and favorable dome environments for an aging receiver looking for statistics. Yet, many argue that the Chiefs could be a more probable destination for the WR.

Why do the Chiefs need Stefon Diggs?

Mirror US Sports’ Charlie Wilson recently highlighted that the Chiefs haven’t added a replacement for Marquis Hollywood Brown. Right now, they’re looking at Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to fight beside Travis Kelce. But with Diggs on the roster, the team can expect more versatility.

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“Diggs would bring versatility to their WR room, as another slot option alongside Rice – perhaps seeing the Chiefs look to use different formations throughout the 2026 season,” Wilson claimed. “They’d have to open up some cap room to make a deal work.”

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Previously, Diggs was reportedly slated for a $20.9M base salary for the 2026 season. This came after he made only $2.9M last season. Simultaneously, his cap hit jumped from $10.5M to $26.5M. And releasing him from the team would free up around $16.8M in cap space for the Patriots. This has helped them be in talks for A.J. Brown, but adding Diggins on top of that seems difficult.

As far as the Chiefs are concerned, the move definitely makes sense for Diggins, as moving to a contending team as a veteran would help his chances of winning a Super Bowl. But the question is, can the Chiefs acquire Diggs with only $6M in available cap space?