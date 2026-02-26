Chiefs Face Difficult Decision on Rashee Rice’s Future After Suspension Update

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 05 Ravens at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409050131

Essentials Inside The Story Following a six-game suspension in 2025, Rice is reportedly facing a similar situation in 2026

Rice is currently at the center of a $1 million civil lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend

Rice has appeared in just 12 total games over two seasons

The Chiefs have a big decision to make about Rashee Rice. The 25-year-old is in the middle of another off-field controversy, and an NFL insider has revealed exactly where the organization stands on its future with him.

“If you’re the Chiefs, it’s very difficult to talk about these things. You never want to say, obviously, the wrong thing and be disrespectful,” NFL insider Dan Graziano said at the Combine. “So now, if you’re the Chiefs, it’s not about a value judgment on how he behaves off the field. It’s more about, is this guy going to be consistently available to us? And if he’s not, how do we commit money to that?”

Right now, what matters most to Kansas City is a simple question. Will Rashee Rice be available to suit up for them in the upcoming season? If the answer is no, then the Chiefs face a very difficult decision about one of their most talented pass-catchers.

Rice is expected to miss at least “six games” and “possibly a lot longer than six games,” per Graziano. NFL insider Nate Taylor also added that Rice’s next suspension could range anywhere from “10 to 12 games.” That is the storm the Chiefs are quietly navigating as the new league year approaches.

To understand just how serious that is, look back at the 2025 season. Rice missed the first six games after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It was because of a 2024 incident in Dallas where he was involved in a multi-car crash. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.

That absence left Patrick Mahomes without his best weapons at the worst possible time. Xavier Worthy also dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce in Week 1 and missed multiple games. The domino effect forced Mahomes to lean heavily on his legs. The quarterback rushed for a career-high 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Rice returned in Week 7 against the Raiders, but the season ended on a sour note. He missed the final three games due to a concussion, finishing the year with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns in just eight games. ​

What makes that more troubling is that 2025 was not an isolated case. In the 2024 season, Rice played just four games, catching 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury after colliding with Mahomes in Week 4. In two seasons, he has played a total of just 12 games.

The pattern (both on and off the field) raises serious questions for the Chiefs heading into the next season. Kansas City desperately needs stability at the wide receiver position after a 6–11 season that knocked them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. But Rice’s mounting issues make it increasingly difficult for the franchise to justify bringing him back.

Rashee Rice’s off-field troubles complicate an already messy cap situation

Rashee Rice is facing serious accusations from his former girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, who filed a civil action in Dallas County, Texas. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages, per CBS Sports.

Jones accuses Rice of physical altercations with her multiple times over 18 months between 2023 and 2025. The Chiefs organization has acknowledged the matter.

“The club is aware [of the lawsuit] and remains in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

If the NFL opens a formal investigation, the Chiefs will have yet another major item added to an already crowded offseason agenda. The franchise is currently busy restructuring its salary cap, having already reworked Patrick Mahomes’ deal to free up $43.56 million in space. So, the last thing they need is another prolonged disciplinary process hanging over their roster.

From a financial standpoint, Rice is still on his rookie deal, a four-year, $6.49 million contract he signed in 2023. He is set to carry a base salary of $1.56 million and a cap hit of $2.06 million in 2026, per Spotrac.

That is not a significant number for a player of his talent level, and the Chiefs have already shown they are willing to adjust it. They trimmed $1.26 million from his 2025 salary as part of his suspension penalty last season. In terms of cap consequences, cutting Rice would result in less than $500,000 in dead money. ​

But the real question is not about money. It is about what kind of team the Chiefs want to build. Do they hold onto a receiver with elite ability who cannot stay on the field when needed? Or do they move on and find someone who brings fewer highlights but far greater reliability?