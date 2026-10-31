Chiefs Face Triple Injury Concerns as Rashee Rice Returns For Broncos Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs have managed to stay near the top of the AFC despite dealing with injuries to several key players this season. Their 5-1 record has kept them in the division race, but Sunday’s rematch with the Denver Broncos could test their depth again. Kansas City will get a major offensive boost with Rashee Rice set to return, although three defensive players remain questionable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“L’Jarius Sneed, Mansoor Delane, and R Mason Thomas are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Omarr Norman-Lott is out,” Kansas City Chiefs’ X post read on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice, meanwhile, has no game designation and is expected to play. He was limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices before becoming a full participant on Friday. The receiver has not played since injuring his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, missing Kansas City’s last two games.

His return should give Patrick Mahomes another reliable target against a Denver defense that could also have its top cornerback (Patrick Surtain II) available. Rice has recorded 13 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown in four appearances this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes previously explained what the receiver brings to the offense.

“He’s such a physical receiver,” Mahomes said on Wednesday. “He does a great job within the zone concepts at getting himself open, as well as being physical versus man [coverage]. Having him back out there will be big for us because it’ll help take some pressure off the other guys to make plays and let them go out there and be themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the biggest uncertainty on defense surrounds Delane.

Delane’s Status Remains a Concern for Kansas City

The rookie cornerback was a full participant on Wednesday but missed the next two practices with a shoulder injury. It is the same shoulder that troubled him earlier in the season and forced him to miss the Week 2 game after he aggravated it in the season opener against Denver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delane has played nearly every defensive snap since returning in Week 3, including the entire defensive workload against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Losing him would be a significant setback against a Broncos offense that features several receiving threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid did not offer a firm update on the rookie’s availability.

“We’ll just see how he does here going forward,” the Chiefs coach said, confirming that the issue involves the same shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sneed, on the other hand, is also questionable after being limited on Thursday and Friday with a knee issue. His status is worth monitoring, particularly with Delane’s availability uncertain. Thomas, meanwhile, missed Friday’s practice for personal reasons.

“He’ll meet us there in Denver,” Reid said.

Norman-Lott is the only Chiefs player officially ruled out. The defensive tackle is still working his way back from an ACL injury and will not be available Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City has received better news elsewhere. Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore are all without game designations. Kelce was limited earlier in the week with an ankle issue but practiced fully on Friday.

Denver also has several important players on their final injury report. Safety Talanoa Hufanga and running back RJ Harvey have been ruled out, while defensive lineman Zach Allen, left tackle Garett Bolles, safety Brandon Jones, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are questionable. All four were limited on Friday.

Hufanga’s absence leaves Denver without a safety who has recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble this season. Harvey is also unavailable after emerging as a useful receiving option, with 25 catches for 217 yards. Waddle leads the Broncos with 26 receptions for 276 yards, making his status particularly important.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is encouraging news for Denver, however. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II completed his third consecutive full practice and has no game designation. He is expected to return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Both teams have key players to monitor, but Rice’s return gives Kansas City a boost heading into a divisional matchup. Whether the Chiefs can also get Delane and Sneed on the field could have a major impact on how their defense handles Denver.

Now, the Chiefs will look to keep their momentum going when the two teams meet for the second time this season. Denver, meanwhile, will be looking to avenge its 31-10 loss to Kansas City in their previous meeting.