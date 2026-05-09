Chiefs Failed to Land 49ers WR for Andy Reid’s Offense Before $13M Move to NFC Rival

Jauan Jennings was arguably one of the best wide receivers left in free agency following the draft. But on May 7, the Minnesota Vikings picked him up, immediately bolstering their offense. They remarkably beat the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the dynamic wideout. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to play in an offense as powerful as Andy Reid’s, but Jennings seemed locked on to the Vikings.

“I was told that there were a few other teams,” insider Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “The Vikings were the only team he wound up visiting at all. The Chiefs and Commanders also were interested in Jauan Jennings.”

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“Ultimately, he got a one-year deal from Minnesota worth up to $13 million; it’s about $8 million in base pay.”

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Chiefs GM Brett Veach had said earlier that he was in touch with the reps of free agents. But this interest in Jauan Jennings seems to be a mild one anyway. The Chiefs did not add any WR to their squad apart from Cyrus Allen on Day 3 of the draft. And, the rookie will be joining an already crowded room, which has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. The Chiefs have enough manpower for a powerful system that supports quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman, both Rice and Jalen Royals already occupy the same “power slot” role that Jennings specializes in. So, for the Chiefs to pony up another $13 million for a specific type of receiver they already have would have been a waste. There was no guarantee on how the reps could be divided if they did bring him on. But the Chiefs are still missing out on a receiver who has a lot of upside.

Jauan Jennings is a little taller than the receivers the team is used to. But he is known to have made some key catches, and could have provided the Chiefs a lot of good as a red-zone threat. They haven’t seen this from their WR room a lot in the last two seasons.

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The highlight of Jennings’ career came during the 2024 season, when he recorded 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up in 2025 by posting a career-high nine touchdowns. Jennings also notably delivered an impressive performance against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. He caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. This performance is a great example of the oomph Jennings could have brought to the Chiefs.

The WR’s fit with the Vikings feels a lot more natural.

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Jauan Jennings Brings Physicality and Reliability to Minnesota’s Offense

The Minnesota Vikings made an offseason splash by trading for quarterback Kyler Murray. He is expected to be their Week 1 starter. Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense already boasts one of the NFL’s most potent pass-catching duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But they lacked a reliable and proven veteran as their No 3. Especially someone with Jennings’s physicality and blocking ability.

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O’Connell, who comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, runs a comparable offensive scheme to the one Jennings previously played in. Kyle Shanahan’s scheme emphasizes wide receivers being good blockers in both the passing and running game. Jennings brought a physical presence to the 49ers’ offense with his blocking.

Being a threat in the red zone is also something that the Vikings will hope to exploit in Jennings. Murray will hope to replicate the arc of Sam Darnold in the O’Connell offense, and he’ll need someone as electric as Jennings to help make that possible.

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While the Chiefs ultimately punted on bringing Jennings into their fold, the Vikings now boast one of the NFL’s more intriguing offensive units with Jennings in their fold.