Fans Think Travis Kelce Has No Football Left in Him as Calls Mount Over His Retirement

This year, Christmas at Arrowhead felt different. 73,045 fans for the Chiefs–Broncos Week 17 game suddenly felt chills in the air when the veteran tight end Travis Kelce came out of the tunnel with his arms spread. Roars from the stands indicated goodbye to their hero of 13 years. But he isn’t ready to ride down the retirement road yet.

“I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” Kelce said in the post-game presser.

In our newsletter poll (December 26 edition of The Huddle), we asked fans about their views on the retirement situation. 645 of 1,354 fans (47.6%) want him retired. But wait, the situation is more twisted than you think. 411 fans want him (30.3%) to come back, while 298 fans (22%) are confused about the further steps, like the Chiefs’ 11-time Pro-Bowler.

This is not a question of readiness. Travis Kelce has opportunities on both sides of his life. He has a great family and is almost on the verge of taking the next step with Taylor Swift. In football, the Chiefs would definitely rethink if he decides to stay for one more season. Deep down, he is trying to assess the pros and cons.

He is 36 and beat those retirement rumors after their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The three-time Super Bowl winner dropped weight and gained speed in practice to stay on top of his performance. He is their leading player in the receiving corps this year, with 73 receptions for 839 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Overall, he is fifth in receptions, third in receiving yards, and tenth in touchdowns.

On the other side, Travis Kelce is a shadow of his prime version. The love for the sport hasn’t faded, but the failures have taken a toll. While talking to his brother, Jason Kelce, on the New Heights show, he opened up about Patrick Mahomes‘ comeback from ACL+LCL injury.

“Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible,” Kelce said.

He spoke from the lens of a former player, not like a tight end who needs his quarterback to return fast. In another episode, he openly said that he couldn’t find answers to his terrible performances like in past years. Another factor could be the Chiefs’ legend, Tony Gonzalez, who retired at the age of 37. His brother, Jason Kelce, also retired at 36 after 13 NFL seasons.

While the dilemma continues, one thing is clear. He will announce his decision by March next year, before free agency begins, as this is the last year of his contract with the Chiefs. Fans are also divided over whether he should come back or walk away.

Travis Kelce breaks fans into different groups

One fan pointed to a bigger picture than the immediate future. “He enjoys the game. He is good at it and can help rookies for a few more years,” he wrote. But the real question is, could there be injury concerns if he returns?

“I feel that going out this way isn’t fair to him. He should go out on top,” this comment echoed the sentiment of Chiefs players Chris Jones and Chris Oladokun, who want him to stay for one more year. Everyone in the franchise and Chiefs Kingdom feels they need to give a Super Bowl goodbye to the veteran.

However, some fans want him to quit football and move on to the next chapter in his life. This one has Swift waiting for him with open arms. She was also present in Arrowhead along with his mother, Donna, as they saw the crowd’s emotional reaction.

“He has a personal life now that means more to him than football does, most likely this is the first time in his life this has happened. I think he has a few years left, but if he cannot give 110% to both at all times, than maybe it is time for retirement? Good Luck, Brother,” mentioned another Chiefs’ fan in his detailed response.

One of our newsletter subscribers knows that the retirement talks will continue until he puts them to rest. He just gave a short, four-letter piece of advice to Travis Kelce, “Let it go, bro.” If the veteran chooses to go, there is an option of coming back as Rob Gronkowski did for Tom Brady. Even Gronk’s gut is telling him that Kelce has done the last dance at Arrowhead.

Unlike the Patriots legend, one of our subscribers has seen the retirement decision in the TE’s eyes. Their comment, “He’s done, you can see it in his eyes and on the field,” gives a bigger meaning to his NFL life. It’s over and he should think of moving on.

He gave the sport his mind, body, and soul and got money, fame and appreciation in return. Fans would watch him as their legend, irrespective of any decision he takes.