“Favorite Teammate”: Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Sets Travis Kelce Apart While Dropping Bold HOF Prediction for Chiefs TE

Championships create unforgettable partnerships, but some bonds go far beyond the football field. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have built one of the league’s standout duos, having shared the Kansas City Chiefs locker room for almost a decade. The Chiefs quarterback recently weighed in on Kelce’s qualities as an individual, which have not only strengthened their bond but also positioned him for a legendary NFL status.

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“He has the physical gifts to go out there with that size, with that speed, elusiveness, and catch the football,” said Mahomes in an interview. “But I think what makes him who he is, the leader and the person that he is like the teammates around him want him to succeed because he’s going to give everything he has for the guys around him. And when you have one of your best football players on your football team, being that selfless and just wanting to win no matter what, it kind of motivates everybody else to be great.

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“So I think that’s something that makes him special is that every teammate you ask about him wants to say that he’s their favorite teammate because of the person that he is. And I think that’s what makes him the Gold Jacket recipient that he will be.”

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Travis Kelce in 2013, who met Patrick Mahomes as a teammate years later in 2017. Although Mahomes mostly sat on the bench during his rookie season, the two have become important faces of the Chiefs’ offense.

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In nine seasons together, the duo has made five Super Bowl appearances, out of which they won the Lombardi Trophy thrice (Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII, and Super Bowl LVIII). But what separated the Chiefs’ tight end from the rest was his “selfless” nature.

Like Mahomes, several other teammates/former teammates of Kelce also share a similar sentiment.

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“If I had to make a team from those guys of the teammates I remember and will always remember, Travis is absolutely first-team on that list,” said former Chiefs QB Alex Smith. “He’s in the huddle. Travis is a guy who gives energy. Every interaction with him, you like. You always feel better after talking to him.”

Even Travis Kelce is well aware of what he brings to the table. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs TE openly embraced the fact that his personal goals have entirely shifted over his career.

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“I used to really, really care about that, man,” he said. “I used to want to be known as the greatest tight end ever… I’ve gotten away from, you know, wanting to be known as that. I think I just want to be known as one of the best teammates these guys have ever had.”

Patrick Mahomes believes these qualities make Travis Kelce unique and would definitely make him a Gold Jacket recipient, the official jacket given to individuals inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.