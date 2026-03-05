Federal Judge Takes Action in Lawsuit Against Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce caught a temporary break

The challenge came from 1587 Sneakers

The broader trademark fight isn't over yet

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce probably hadn’t thought that combining their NFL jersey numbers could attract legal trouble. After a sneaker company filed a complaint to shut down their restaurant over a trademark dispute, a ruling has finally offered some relief. Discarding the infringement claims tied to the number “1587,” a federal court judge has decided on the restaurant’s fate for now. But is the fight over for the Kansas City Chiefs stars?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A federal judge has denied 1587 Sneakers’ proposed emergency request to temporarily shut down 1587 Prime, per KMBC,” Farzin Vousoughian wrote on X. “The emergency request also asked for 1587 Prime to be blocked from selling or promoting products using “1587” or “1587 Prime…To be clear, the case is still ongoing, but the request was rejected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal battle centers on the name of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s steakhouse, 1587 Prime. They also opened last year in partnership with Noble 33. The restaurant’s title was a combination of the QB’s jersey number 15 and Kelce’s number 87. However, 1587 Sneakers Inc. claims it owns the right to the “1587” branding and filed a complaint in a New York court.

In a March 2 ruling, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald rejected the sneaker company’s lawsuit, seeking approval for a restraining order. Earlier, the plaintiff also requested an emergency order to block the restaurant’s business operations. These include advertising, selling, and promoting products with the “1587” or “1587 PRIME” branding.

ADVERTISEMENT

They wanted the court to force the defendants to cancel any related orders. They also wanted the defendants to place money for branding into escrow while the case moved forward. However, Buchwald dismissed the plea, citing a lack of proof to establish whether New York had the legal authority to handle the case. Meanwhile, timing also played a crucial role in the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The judge highlighted the two-month delay in filing the urgent lawsuit against the restaurant that opened in September 2025 in Kansas City. Buchwald also noted that the company didn’t send any legal notice or supporting filings to the defendants before filing the complaint. At the time of publication, the court’s decision hadn’t dismissed the lawsuit.

Instead, the judge said it could entertain future requests if the plaintiff could provide Mahomes and his company with filings. They must also resolve the jurisdiction issues. Meanwhile, trademark attorney Josh Gerben shed light on important aspects that could carry weight in the dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ dispute centers on “1587” brand rights, but who did it first?

Adam King launched 1587 Sneakers with Sam Hyun and Jose Antonio Vargas in June 2023. But did they reserve the right to the “1587” branding right away? No. The lawsuit reveals that the company started selling products under the trademark in April 2023. And the plaintiff believes that alone establishes their first use of the branding. However, they didn’t seek legal nod from the federal office until October of the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the application remains under review at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Attorney Josh Gerben highlighted the issue and questioned whether their claim of earlier use before the official application could favor them. On the other end, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s restaurant applied for its trademark in December 2023, just a little under two years before the launch.

Moreover, there’s another factor that could weaken the sneaker company’s case. Both businesses fall under different categories. The 1587 Prime trademark application covers restaurant and bar services. And the other one’s filing falls under clothing and footwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a tough case for the sneaker company,” Gerben said via ESPN. “Trademarks can coexist in different industries…Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?”

Interestingly, the sneaker company addressed it. They argued that the restaurant also sells branded apparel, which they believe clashes with their category. They also alleged that the common branding has caused confusion, with many consumers believing the two businesses share a connection.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Ezra Salami, said that they could provide the supporting evidence if the dispute eventually reaches trial. They didn’t get the desired result this time, but the case will probably enter court again. It means trouble for Patrick Mahomes and Kelce’s business is far from over.