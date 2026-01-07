Chiefs’ $58M News Complicates Travis Kelce’s Return As TE Gets 8-Figure Update

Travis Kelce may want time to decide his future, but the Kansas City Chiefs may not have the financial flexibility to wait. With roughly $58 million in cap space and multiple roster decisions looming, league analysts have pointed out a growing disconnect between Kelce’s timeline and the team’s need for clarity. As the offseason moves forward, the disconnect could push Kansas City to address the tight end position before its longtime centerpiece makes a final call.

“I’m sure they want him back, but… You talk about him maybe not coming back until September or October. Are you going to leave the money there for him? I mean, that’s what that’s going to come down to.” Chris Clark said in a recent episode of the Locked on Chiefs podcast.

Until he offers clarity, ideally before free agency and the draft, the team may have little choice but to build its tight end room without assuming his return. That planning is complicated further by broader roster uncertainty across the roster, with the Chiefs coming off a 6–11 season that marked Kelce’s first healthy year without a postseason appearance since 2014 and left multiple long-term roster questions unresolved heading into the spring. Further highlighting a need for the team to bring in a backup tight end, the analyst added:

“If he makes a decision in March, I can’t see how it’s anything other than retiring. Because the other side of it for him is when you look at NFL players, generally speaking, they’re chasing in some ways, yeah, they love the game, but they’re still chasing a paycheck to an extent… They needed to find a tight end to kind of be the guy for taking over for Travis Kelce. I mean, you’re never going to replace Kelsey. That’s just reality. But you can try to find somebody that can at least give you 70 to 80% of what he can do.”

Kelce is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs through the end of the 2025 NFL season. The 36-year-old signed a two-year contract extension worth roughly $34.25 million in new money, bringing the total value of his deal to about $57 million. The agreement made him the highest-paid tight end in the league on an annual basis at the time. The team, on the other hand, currently holds a cap space of $58 million (approx), adding a major hurdle to the possibility of waiting.

If Kelce ultimately chooses to walk away after 13 seasons, the Chiefs would be forced into a significant decision at the position. While the tight end room is not empty behind him, the reality is that a Kelce-less offense presents a problem Kansas City has not had to solve in over a decade. General manager Brett Veach could address that void through an early-round draft pick or by exploring veteran options, depending on how aggressively the team chooses to retool around Patrick Mahomes.

This comes against a time when Kelce could land a big 8-figure broadcasting job if he retires from the Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports. Sports media insider Andrew Marchand said on his Marchand Sports Media podcast that NFL networks are expected to target Kelce for top TV positions once his playing days are over. He believes Kelce would only take a No. 1 broadcast job and could earn between $10 million and $20 million per year.

Kelce has already built a media foundation through his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and has made several television and film appearances, making a transition away from football a financially viable option rather than a fallback. According to Forbes, Kelce has earned more than $110 million on the field and an estimated $80 million off it, with his net worth climbing to roughly $70 million as of August 2025.

Regarding his return status, the tight end has said publicly that he is not rushing any decision and needs time to think before committing to another season. “I’ve got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings [Monday] and get close to the family and figure things out,” he told ESPN. While the Chiefs want him back, Kelce has made it clear that he will only return if he feels fully ready to handle another demanding season.

Travis Kelce’s $20M exit option looms

That outside opportunity only sharpens the tension already facing Kansas City. The Chiefs need answers to build their roster, and Kelce needs time to decide whether another season is worth the grind.