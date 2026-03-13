Chiefs Find Trent McDuffie’s Replacement as Andy Reid Reinforces CB Depth After Double Exit

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs continue reshaping their roster

Andy Reid is moving to reinforce the secondary after losing key defensive pieces

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback emerges as a surprising addition

The Kansas City Chiefs are spending big bucks on creating a roster that can once again compete for the Super Bowl. After signing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, they have secured veteran tight end Travis Kelce for his 14th season with the Chiefs. On the other hand, unfortunately, head coach Andy Reid had to part ways with two crucial defensive players: Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. However, the latest report suggests Reid has found a replacement for McDuffie in a former Miami Dolphins cornerback.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Dolphins CB Kader Kohou,” reported Jordan Schultz on X. “Kohou missed all of last season with a knee injury, but has 38 career starts, 190 tackles, and 3 INTs. More versatility in KC’s secondary.”

Kader Kohou signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. In his NFL debut, he racked up three tackles and a pass deflection against the New England Patriots. After the 2024 season, his rookie contract was up. But seeing his performance, the Dolphins gave him a one-year contract extension. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL during training camp and was left out of the 2025 season.

The cornerback was fully declared fit on March 2, 2026. And the Chiefs did not waste time signing the restricted free agent. Between 2022 and 2024, the CB played in 47 games, recording 180 tackles, 28 pass deflections, 13 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. Known for his versatility, Kohou spent almost 69% of his snaps in the slot, making him a crucial addition under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The 27-year-old is expected to uphold the defense alongside veteran Chris Jones. Andy Reid’s team finished 10th in passing defense (195.8 YPG). So, he would like to see them getting better in that regard if they are to compete for the Super Bowl. Additionally, signing Kohou proved helpful in filling the gap left by Trent McDuffie.

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with two Super Bowl-winning cornerbacks

The Chiefs drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. When Jaylen Watson thought that his chance at representing the Chiefs was over, they drafted him in the seventh round. Having drafted two cornerbacks in the same draft, many found it weird. But those two cornerbacks were a crucial part in helping the Chiefs reach three consecutive Super Bowls and win two of them. Now, in the 2026 offseason, both have left Kansas City and reunited again in the Los Angeles Rams.

McDuffie’s trade cost the Rams four draft picks: a first-round, a fifth-round, and a sixth-round pick in 2026, and a third-round pick in 2027. His statistics – 178 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, and 8 forced fumbles in 56 games – highlight why the Rams were so eager to get their hands on the cornerback. As for Watson, the Rams agreed to sign him to a three-year deal worth $51 million. His 178 tackles, 24 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions since 2022 make him another top signing for the Rams.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 reacts after an interception during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Chiefs at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251006474909

Surprisingly, Watson became the third cornerback in three years to leave the Chiefs. Although neither of them was cheap, the Rams benefited from the trade. They were in search of a top CB, as they barely invested in the position since trading Jalen Ramsey in 2023. Now, they have two young CBs who can carry forward the defense. Both of them come with their unique abilities as well.

“His strengths are the short area quickness, the small shift of guys,” said Jaylen Watson. “My strength are the bigger receivers. So we should be pretty diverse. We should be able to match up pretty well against a lot of different looks we get.”

While the Rams are happy with what they got, the Chiefs are also addressing their cornerback gap. They have multiple draft picks in return, which they will try to use wisely.