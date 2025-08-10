Forgotten Chiefs WR Announces Emotional Return as Patrick Mahomes Gives Special Gift

It was just the preseason. It was just one yard. But for Jason Brownlee, it meant everything. Brownlee went undrafted in 2023 out of Southern Miss, worked his way onto the Jets’ 53-man roster in 2023, and after a 2024 season that mostly left him off the active roster he signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and a reserve/future deal in February — so this kind of moment matters for his roster case. It was just the preseason. It was just one yard. But for Jason Brownlee, it meant everything. 2 years ago, he was undrafted out of college and barely secured a roster spot with the Jets. Now, he opens the Chiefs TD account for this campaign in style. Although the Chiefs couldn’t snag the victory against the Cardinals, they’ve discovered how effective he can be in offense with Patrick Mahomes. There’s a reason why he’s known for his significant catch radius.

“He’s a big target, he’s strong, and he’s not afraid to go up and get it.” And boy, did he? Brownlee teased the corner before pulling back to catch Mahomes’ back shoulder catch for a beautiful touchdown. According to Sam McDowell, Brownlee sensed the pass before he even saw it. “This pass is coming my way,” he said with his back to Mahomes. It’s a significant moment for the Chiefs’ offense, as they have publicly stated they’re focusing on the deep shot. They had us all fooled. Brownlee’s effectiveness in the corner may very well change the dynamics of the team’s offense.

Brownlee didn’t shy away from celebrating either. He took to X to share the moment in video with the caption “All I ever needed was an opportunity 💫I’m back ‼️” A statement for the weeks ahead. Brownlee is not going anywhere. He didn’t make an appearance in the regular season last year with the Jets, but it will be a different story in Kansas. Andy Reid shared his appreciation of the 26-year-old. “Yeah, listen, he’s played well. So give him an opportunity to get in there and play. He knows how to use his size for sure. And he had some nice plays, you know, the rest of the way too,” said Reid during his postgame press conference.

The HC realizes that Brownlee’s addition in games can change the nature of the Chiefs’ offense and may prove valuable when the time comes. He has been tremendous the past few weeks in St. Joseph’s, for exactly the same potency he can offer on the field. While he hasn’t had enough reps with Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion has taken notice of his abilities. “I gave him a chance to make plays on the field, and he made them,” Mahomes said. “It’s good to see that translate into the game.” Mahomes’ only throw during the game was to Brownlee, and that hints at a growing chemistry between the two.

Mahomes’ 48 seconds

Andy Reid told Mahomes that he would play a series in the preseason, but things turned out a lot differently. “One series turned into one throw,” Mahomes said, grinning, after the Chiefs’ loss to the Cardinals. Although the game ended in a loss, the Chiefs wouldn’t be disappointed with the result. They discovered new weapons in Brownlee and Minshew. And with Mahomes on the field for only 48 seconds, the result is hardly a preview of what to expect once the regular season kicks off.

Minshew took over after Mahomes completed the one-yard TD. The backup QB ran 2 yards in the second quarter for a rushing TD. The veteran showed his reliability as the backup. Although he made his mark, the momentum dipped once the starters left the field. “There were some good things,” Reid said. “I thought the (starters) played well when they were in, they were sharp. After that, we were too sloppy. Too many penalties, going backward.”

The Chiefs conceded 11 penalties and had to punt the ball to Arizona twice, once in the 2nd and 4th quarters. They will look to avoid unnecessary stalls in drives and keep the offense moving more consistently. But other than penalties plaguing the three-time defending AFC champion, they will have an optimistic view of the game.