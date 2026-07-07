Former Chiefs First-Round Pick Dwayne Bowe Announces Ring of Honor Induction

Dwayne Bowe spent eight seasons catching everything the Kansas City Chiefs threw his way, but for almost a decade since his retirement, one honor has stayed just out of reach. The 2007 first-round pick built a resume that put him among the franchise’s all-time greats at the position. Now, that wait finally appears to be over.

“I’m So Gr8ful,” Dwayne Bowe said via his Instagram post. “I want to say S/O @chiefs and the entire organization for my time in KC. Thanks again to the ambassadors for Voting Me In. See everyone at the Ring of Honor.”

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Dwayne Bowe just gave Chiefs fans something to talk about, and he didn’t wait for the team to make it official. The former first-round pick shared a video on Instagram showing off a Chiefs jersey with his name stitched on the back, along with a ring engraved with “Kansas City Ambassador.” His caption thanked the organization for his time in KC and specifically called out the Ambassadors for voting him in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D BOWE (@_moneybo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So who exactly are these ambassadors, and why does their vote matter so much? It turns out that it is actually an official Chiefs alumni association that features franchise greats such as Priest Holmes, Eric Hicks, and Marc Boerigter. Bowe was already inducted into this alumni association way back in 2025. This background information definitely changes everything. Assuming that what Bowe said is true, then it would be the former Chiefs players who nominated him for the Ring of Honor.

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There’s just one catch. The Chiefs haven’t confirmed any of it publicly yet.

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Bowe’s case for Kansas City royalty isn’t hard to make either. Drafted 23rd overall in 2007, he spent eight seasons catching passes at Arrowhead, earned a Pro Bowl nod, and led the league in receiving touchdowns back in 2010. He walked away with over 7,000 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in a Chiefs uniform, numbers that still hold up among the franchise’s best.

His stint with the league ended quietly, as he had one season as a player for the Cleveland Browns in 2015 but hardly ever stepped onto the field before the team decided to release him in 2016. It wasn’t until 2019 that he finally called it quits, officially retiring with a one-day contract with the Chiefs.

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Now, years later, that chapter might be getting a fitting final page. But Bowe isn’t the only Chiefs name earning his flowers this year.

Derrick Johnson joins Chiefs Hall of Fame class

Kansas City just made room for another legend on the wall. Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt confirmed earlier this year that Derrick Johnson is set to become the 55th individual inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame, with the ceremony expected to take place at GEHA Field sometime during the 2026 season, per the official Chiefs website.

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Johnson’s case practically writes itself. Across 13 of his 14 NFL seasons, all spent in Kansas City, he put together a resume that still hasn’t been matched. He had amassed an impressive total of 1,154 tackles in his Chiefs jersey, the highest number by any player in franchise history, and he remains the only one to record over 1,000 tackles. With four Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro nods, and six postseason trips under his belt, it’s not surprising that Hunt counts him among the real foundations of this team.

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For Johnson, this one clearly means a lot. He didn’t hold back when talking about what the moment means to him.

“I am so grateful and honored to be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor,” Johnson said. “I played 13 years in Arrowhead and always dreamed of one day having my name at the top of the stadium alongside other legends. I want to thank Clark Hunt and the entire Chiefs organization for making my dreams come true. To the fans, your passion made every moment unforgettable, and now my name will echo in the stadium and through the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom forever. Thank you, Lord.”

When you add up the tackles, the leadership, and everything he’s done for the community off the field, it’s not hard to understand why Kansas City wanted his name up there for good.