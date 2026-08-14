Former Chiefs Star Sees Aaron Donald Traits in Rookie Peter Woods After Impressive Training Camp

Cracking Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation is tough because his defensive linemen have to do more than win with brute force, and Peter Woods is already being measured against one of the best to ever do it. The Aaron Donald comparisons are not new, but this one carries more weight because a former Chiefs player watched Woods in camp and saw the same explosive traits.

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“This dude got some f***ing Aaron Donald in him. I’m talking about short, stocky, quick, strong, powerful, mean,” Former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu on rookie DT Peter Woods, via In The Bayou.

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Aaron Donald was the “Michael Jordan of football” for a reason. He dominated his position, beat double-teams, split triple-teams, and wrecked game plans from the interior. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight First-Team All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl ring back it up. And what more could you ask for? It’s all there on his résumé. The fact that Peter is already performing somewhat close to that legend makes the comparison huge by itself.

That’s exactly what former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu pointed out now. And head coach Andy Reid had made similar observations earlier.

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Although Tyrann Mathieu pointed out that Woods has a similar compact, powerful build and explosive style to Aaron Donald, especially highlighting his quickness, strength, and aggressive play inside, Spagnuolo and Andy Reid have been more measured.

“He gives you that quickness. I think that’s what he gives you, that quickness. You can say Aaron Donald-y type quick. Well, he’s not Aaron Donald yet. That’s a good challenge for him. But he has that ability inside, and you’re seeing in the league now guys that maybe aren’t the biggest guys, but they’re extremely quick and have great body control and can rush the passer. Shortest distance to the quarterback are those dudes right in there. He gives you a little bit of that, and we were looking for that, and he’s a great kid.”

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Andy Reid isn’t making the Aaron Donald comparison out of nowhere. Peter Woods has the same kind of explosive interior quickness that made him a first-round pick. He can shoot gaps, move laterally, win with his hands and convert speed into power. That’s already showing up in Chiefs camp, where he has been disruptive in one-on-ones and consistently gotten into the backfield.

“Strong. A young bull,” Chris Jones said to describe Woods. “I think for him, just pulling it all together. He has the skill set. He has the power for it, also. He’s strong as an ox, and he’s willing to learn.”

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Woods doesn’t care about the hype. He’s fixing the details that will determine whether he delivers.

“I’m always trying to find ways to get better, being very critical of myself. I would say I learned a lot. How important the little details are, like footwork and hand placement,” Woods said on August 7.

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“I like what I’ve seen. He’s an explosive kid, he’s learning, he’s smart, and he’s learning, trying to hone in some of these techniques we’re asking him to do. Like his effort. He’s got a ways to go, but you sure like the tools and the effort and how smart he is. I appreciate that.” Andy Reid said it after the Chiefs’ first full-pads practice on August 3, 2026.

Reid quickly clarified that Woods isn’t Aaron Donald yet, but praised his quickness and body control. Woods embraced the comparison.

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“He’s my favorite player that’s ever played the game,” he said during a Zoom call with Chiefs media the same month. “So, it would be crazy for me. I model my game after him.”

Comparing young players to legends is baked into NFL culture, but it is not always cheap hype. Coaches use those names to set the bar and make the standard impossible to misunderstand. Nobody is saying Jeremiyah Love is already LaDainian Tomlinson or Omarion Hampton is Terrell Davis, but the comparison tells them exactly what kind of player they are expected to become.

If done right, it raises the standard, exposes weaknesses and forces young players to become more than just talented.

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But just as Woods was building momentum and becoming one of the biggest stories in Chiefs camp, that progress hit its first real setback.

Peter Woods dealing with ankle injury at camp

Wednesday’s practice brought a scare for the Chiefs. Rookie standout Peter Woods, who’s quickly become one of the biggest names of training camp, went down with an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

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No word yet on exactly how it happened, but there’s a silver lining here. It doesn’t sound like Kansas City expects him to be out for long.

Woods came into the league as the No. 29 overall pick back in April, arriving from Clemson with a resume that turned heads. His sophomore season in 2024 saw him rack up 28 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

He followed that up as a junior with 30 tackles, two sacks, and a pass breakup, good enough to earn Second Team All-America honors from the Associated Press after starting all 12 games.

Back on August 3, Woods showed exactly why the Chiefs were excited to draft him, holding his own against starting right guard Trey Smith and getting the upper hand on backups Mike Caliendo and Hunter Nourzad.

Smith himself has been impressed.

“Peter’s really talented, man,” he said. “Sky’s the limit for him in terms of hand utilization, speed, power. He’s really sort of a full-package type guy, and he’s young, and he’s figuring out the game, but he has a willingness to learn. I really, really enjoyed the way he stepped into this program, this organization, and how he’s trying to turn himself into a great player.”

With that kind of pedigree from Clemson, Woods looks ready to be an immediate contributor once he’s back on the field.