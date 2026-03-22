Former Jets WR Catches Patrick Mahomes’ Attention as Fans Speculate Chiefs Move

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs recently traded for former Jets QB Justin Fields to serve as a backup

Currently, the Chiefs have a major gap at their offense

Chiefs need to acquire more dependable targets for Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs recently traded for former New York Jets QB Justin Fields to serve as a backup while Mahomes recovers. Following the move, another Jets player is seemingly on the Kansas City Chiefs’ radar, and the speculation was stirred by none other than franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently recovering from a season-ending ACL injury.

To keep fans updated on his recovery, Mahomes recently posted a few pictures on his IG profile with a simple clock emoji caption. And that’s when Allen Lazard jumped in with a playful critique.

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“Dawg you need a new caption lol,” Allen Lazard commented under Mahomes’ post.

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Mahomes responded just as casually, writing, “⏰💪🏽,” and Lazard closed the exchange by again replying, “😂😂😂 you got it champ.”

The Jets released veteran wideout Allen Lazard in December last year, and since then, after clearing waivers, he has entered free agency. Now heading into his ninth NFL season, Lazard brings experience from his five seasons playing for the Green Bay Packers and the next three for the Jets. Hence, his experience could prove useful for the Chiefs, who look to bounce back.

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The Chiefs are entering a reset phase after finishing with a 6-11 record in the 2025 season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Despite his injury, Patrick Mahomes threw for 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with 422 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. But his efforts weren’t enough to overcome the lack of receiving support in Kansas City.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ever since WR Tyreek Hill left in 2022, the Chiefs have struggled to replicate the same explosiveness in their passing game. During his time in Kansas City, Hill recorded 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 67 touchdowns in 91 games. After his exit, the Chiefs’ offense has since leaned on developing talent and mid-tier veterans, but has that approach truly worked?

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The Chiefs’ recent decision not to match the Philadelphia Eagles’ $6.5 million offer for Hollywood Brown has led to another hole in the team’s receiving corps. While Brown played for two seasons with the Chiefs, he contributed 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season, handling a significant workload early on. After Brown’s exit from Kansas City, the Chiefs’ WR room includes Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Rashee Rice.

But while Rice is entering a contract year, his legal issues raise uncertainty about his availability next season. So, the Chiefs still need to acquire more dependable targets for Patrick Mahomes in 2026, and fans now believe that Allen Lazard could be one of those targets.

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Could a Chiefs-Lazard pairing be in the works?

While Patrick Mahomes teased the fans about his highly anticipated comeback for the 2026 season, family, friends, and fans showed their support for him in the comments. But at the same time, the exchange between Allen Lazard and Mahomes created more buzz among fans over whether the veteran WR could move to Kansas City.

“You comin’ to the Chiefs,” one fan replied to Lazard.

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“We should all hang out sometime, fellas 👀👀,” another fan wrote while tagging both Mahomes and Lazard.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 15: New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard 10 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 15 Jets at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241215247688

Lazard’s NFL journey has been anything but smooth. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 before the Packers picked him up later that year.

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So far, he has recorded 239 catches for 3,147 yards and 28 touchdowns in 93 career games. Those numbers may not be elite, but they show reliability- something that Patrick Mahomes could use right now.

Lazard’s last stint with the Jets did not unfold as expected. The team signed him to a four-year, $44 million deal in 2023, and it was widely seen as a move to lure QB Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay.

After Rodgers joined the Jets, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, leaving Lazard to navigate an unstable offensive situation for most of the 2023 season.

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Lazard then missed seven games in 2024 due to a chest injury, leading to the Jets releasing him mid-season. Fans are now demanding that Lazard join a new team that could provide him with more opportunities.

“You need a new team,” one fan told Lazard.

“dawg you need a new team 👀,” another fan concluded under Lazard’s comment.

Ultimately, the Chiefs could address their wide receiver needs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft instead of pursuing a veteran. So, while the playful interaction between Lazard and Mahomes has sparked excitement, it doesn’t guarantee anything about a shared future for the two players in Kansas City.