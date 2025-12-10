FOX Analyst Calls Out Harsh Treatment From Travis Kelce’s Fans After Erupting Against Chiefs TE’s Decision

Radio host Craig Carton couldn’t stop himself from slamming tight end Travis Kelce after the Week 14 loss. On Monday’s episode of his show, he not only slammed the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star for his performance but also used some really ugly words. Unsurprisingly, the gesture outraged the player’s huge fanbase, who later accused him of “bullying.” But the host has refused to stay quiet about it and clapped back almost with the same vigor as before.

“How soft can you people be?” the official account of Carton’s show wrote on X. “All because we commented on the fact that he no-showed a ‘player’s responsibility.’ If it’s Justin Herbert’s responsibility to give Laura Rutledge a couple of minutes after the game, it’s certainly Travis Kelce’s responsibility to do the same.”

The Craig Carton Show recently shared a clip on X where the host called out Kelce’s “lunatic rabid fans,” admitting he didn’t expect them to target him this hard. He explained how one TikTok clip triggered multiple reports of harassment and bullying. For context, Carton earlier stated that the tight end either looks “disinterested” on the field or pumps up his chest for small gains. He also pointed out how the tight end failed to show up when it truly mattered.

He argued Kelce has always received support from the media, so why does he lack the spine to face tough losses and attend the post-game conference? Then came the most audacious part. Carton bluntly concluded the Chiefs’ star acted like a “b****” before calling him a “h**.” Back to his latest response, the radio host also mocked the idea that he could actually bully a 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound giant. He thinks Kelce is far more physically imposing, so there’s no way.

Further, the host expressed frustration that his clip was taken down after half a million views. In Carton’s eyes, it’s ridiculous for people to rally behind a player who ran away from responsibility.

“Wah! Travis Kelce didn’t show up to speak to the media because he has no class,” he said, mocking the fans. “Wah! How dare you point that out? Wah! I can’t believe our season ended before Christmas. Wah!”

Travis Kelce looked out of rhythm in Week 14

While we’re not speaking along the same lines as Carton, Travis Kelce indeed delivered one of his worst performances of the season. It’s been three days since the Chiefs’ painful 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans. However, conversations about Kelce’s showing haven’t stopped swirling. On Sunday, the veteran struggled in a way that shocked everyone. He dropped two critical passes in the final minutes of the matchup, which even led to calls for his retirement.

With the Chiefs trailing 17–10, he couldn’t catch a late throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which led to an interception. Kelce finished the game with just one catch for eight yards. With 60 receptions and 727 yards and just one touchdown, this season is turning out to be a nightmare for the three-time Super Bowl champion. After the game, cameras caught him on the bench, staring into space and pretending to make the catch he missed. It shows nothing but frustration for himself.

For now, Kelce must regroup quickly if he wants to quiet the noise and avoid more brutal commentary in the future. The most important part? He needs to show up for his team, especially after Sunday’s loss dropped their playoff chances to just 16%. He needs to show everyone that he’s still a player his teammates and fans can rely on in clutch moments.