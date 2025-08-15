FOX Analyst Calls Out Bill Simmons’ Hypocrisy Over Big Patrick Mahomes Claim

Three days ago, Bill Simmons shared a controversial take. “I did not have Patrick Mahomes at the top of the pyramid,” he said in a podcast discussion, emphasizing that the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t win the Super Bowl last season. Instead, Josh Allen was at the top of the list for him. The reasons? Durability and the ability to make plays. Perhaps what Simmons forgot was the fact that when the Bills returned to the AFC Championship in January, it was the Chiefs who kept them away from advancing to the Super Bowl game.

And so Nick Wright, a talk show host on Fox Sports 1, took the opportunity to make the correction. In a clip he shared on X, he stated: “My pal, Bill Simmons, debuts his quarterback pyramid and has Josh Allen at the top. The problem with that is we remember what you f—king wrote. For 15 years, Bill fought against the idea that anyone would consider Peyton Manning better than Tom Brady, even though Peyton had a far stronger case to be considered better than Brady than Josh would have right now to be better than Patrick.

“Unlike Peyton-Brady, where Peyton had the stats and Brady had the wins, Mahomes has more All-Pros, more MVPs, better career numbers… and is 4-0 in the playoffs against him,” Wright opined. Simmons’ support of Brady dates as far back as 2011. That year, he mentioned in his ESPN column that while Manning had a career edge over Brady, the latter was 17 months younger and had played 66 fewer games than Manning. Plus, Simmons opined that Brady’s team was more talented.

“The argument Mahomes played so poorly in the Super Bowl, he falls down a peg? Why wasn’t Josh in the Super Bowl, Bill? Because he couldn’t beat Patrick, again,” Wright highlighted. The numbers don’t lie. Patrick Mahomes: 3 Super Bowl rings, 2 MVPs, 5 Super Bowl trips, and a 4-0 playoff record against Josh Allen.

Some of the Bills’ heartbreaking losses against the Chiefs were their conference championship game from the 2020 season (38-24), divisional playoff game the following season (42-36), and 29-32 conference championship loss last season.

And so Wright continued, “For 20 years, Bill Simmons has valued doing it in the biggest spots in back-to-back years. Josh has gotten the ball late fourth quarter down three points. They come away with zero points. We have never made an argument that when every single year for a half decade one guy beats and outplays another guy in the postseason, that the other guy’s better.”

Allen vs. Mahomes: Legacy, rings, and the battle for supremacy

While Simmons believes Allen is better than Mahomes, let us look at their stats. The Context: Allen’s 2024 MVP season (3,731 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, 101.4 rating) was masterful. Mahomes’ down year (3,928 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs, 93.5 rating) still ended in a Super Bowl berth. But Buffalo’s playoff failures against KC haunt Allen’s resume.

Category Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen NFL Experience 8 seasons (2017–2025) 7 seasons (2018–2025) Super Bowl Titles 3 (LIV, LVII, LVIII) 0 MVP Awards 2 (2018, 2022) 1 (2024) Playoff Record 17–4 (as of 2025) 7–6 (as of 2025) Career Passing Yards 32,352 26,434 Career Touchdowns 245 195 Playoff Head-to-Head 4–0 vs. Allen 0–4 vs. Mahomes 2024 Season Stats 3,928 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs 3,731 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs 2024 Playoff Performance Led Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII, lost to Eagles 40–22 Lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs 29–32 Notable Strengths Elite deep ball accuracy, improvisation, and clutch performances Dual-threat ability, physicality, improved decision-making Notable Weaknesses Occasional turnovers, inconsistent performances in big games Inconsistent playoff success, struggles against top-tier defenses

The Stakes: Allen’s legacy hinges on dethroning Mahomes and winning a Super Bowl. And so, that’s what he will try to do in the upcoming season. The Bills with face the Chiefs in Week 9 at Highmark Stadium.

