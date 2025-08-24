FOX Reporter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Personal Invitation Before Season

Picture this: Two Kansas City icons – Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce – not just dominating the football field but also cooking up something special off the gridiron. Back in 2024, these hometown heroes announced plans for a steakhouse. Which blends their football legacies with the city’s rich food culture. Mahomes said it best: “Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City.” Kelce chimed in with equal enthusiasm, adding, “We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City.”

The restaurant’s name wasn’t plucked from thin air either. It’s a clever mix of their jersey numbers, 15 and 87, making “1587 Prime” a personal badge of honor. It’s a love letter from two guys who adore Kansas City. The duo made it clear from the get-go: This wouldn’t be just another fancy eatery. It would be a tribute to Kansas City’s love affair with food, filtered through their own athletic grit and hometown pride. “Kansas City loves food. And this is different, and I think the city’s going to love it,” Mahomes said during the opening date reveal video.

As the eagerly awaited opening date for 1587 Prime drew closer, the invitations started flying out. With some landing in the hands of notable NFL insiders. Among them was Charissa Thompson, a familiar face on Fox Sports, who found herself on the receiving end of a slick, black invitation box from none other than Mahomes and Kelce. The box’s tagline read, “Where legends dine,” and inside was a football-shaped invite signed by the athletes themselves, engraved with “1587 Prime by Noble 33.” Charissa didn’t waste time showing it off, posting a video with the caption: “Congrats guys @killatrav @patrickmahomes on @1587prime! Can’t wait to check it out Week 2!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The invite was a personal nod to a key NFL broadcaster who knows the game inside and out. The black box hinted at exclusivity and pride, coming from the visionaries behind Kansas City’s newest prime steakhouse. If anyone’s going to make it to the opening on September 17 – coincidentally, Mahomes’ 30th birthday – it’s going to be folks like Charissa who live and breathe the NFL season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1587 Prime (@1587prime) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Behind the scenes, Mahomes and Kelce have been busy tasting and tasting again. In a reveal video, both stars were caught sampling the menu, with Mahomes casually saying, “I just want to try them all. Let me just get a piece of this one.” Kelce pitched in, saying, “We both love this city…What’s better than to break bread with people over good food, good drinks, a cool vibe.” The menu sounds just as ambitious as the duo’s football stats: items like A5 Carpaccio featuring Wagyu beef with pickled mushrooms and black truffle, the 1587 Chop Salad, Shrimp Diablo, and a 33 Burger.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The space itself is no afterthought either. Located on two levels inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel, 1587 Prime will span 10,000 square feet, offering private dining rooms, a stunning meat display, a 20-seat bar, and even a grand piano by the staircase – fancy enough to impress the toughest critics but still welcoming for the casual fan. The restaurant also boasts one of Missouri’s largest wine collections, adding a serious touch of class to the experience. The restaurant features “hyper-subtle nods” to their accomplishments. Besides the name itself, the venue will showcase the jersey numbers in a classy way, blending sport and sophistication.

Kelce commented in the tasting video, “Man, that food was better than I could have imagined!! KC, get ready, baby!!” Kelce’s excitement is infectious – they want everyone in town to feel like they’re part of something special, whether they’re Chiefs fans or just food lovers. The timing couldn’t be better with a brand new NFL season kicking off, and what better way to celebrate than breaking bread in a place where legends dine? Meanwhile, Charissa Thompson is putting rumors to rest and staying firmly in the Fox Sports family.

Fox Sports keeps Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

On another front, Fox Sports is keeping a steady lineup. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, two of the network’s most recognizable NFL faces, have locked in lucrative contract extensions to continue their roles alongside Tom Brady. This move came in after some offseason speculation, but Thompson put rumors to rest during an April podcast with Andrews, stating, “No, I’m not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andrews, a sideline reporter, and Thompson, known for hosting panel discussions on Prime Video and Fox, have forged a strong on-air partnership but negotiated their contracts independently. Their retention secures Fox’s broadcast continuity as the network navigates personnel shifts, like Jimmy Johnson’s retirement and Laura Okmin’s decision to explore other opportunities.

Despite Fox losing Super Bowl broadcasting rights this season, they remain a heavy hitter with a rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Having familiar faces like Andrews and Thompson – especially with ties to the Chiefs – keeps the Fox NFL experience fresh and relatable.