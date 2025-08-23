Game Day Ready Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Some Extra Style Support From Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes enters another year with statistics that are louder than any pregame jersey could ever be. In limited preseason action, he was a sharp 1 for 1 with a touchdown, posting a 118.8 passer rating. A career already making him one of the all-time greats of the NFL, but as steady as those stats are, Mahomes’s biggest constant can’t be found on a scoreboard. It’s the relentless motivation from his wife, Brittany, who makes sure her husband is game-ready.

Brittany took to Instagram to share a post that was originally shared by the Chiefs. The picture was of Mahomes dressed in a coordinated outfit. She added a caption of her own over the photo—“And dressing my husband 😊” giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how she makes sure that the two-time MVP is ready to look as prepared off the field as he is on. Though Mahomes’ wardrobe has a way of garnering attention during his iconic walk-ins into stadiums, this one stood out because it carried Brittany’s personal touch.

But Brittany is not just helping her husband to turn heads, she is a style icon herself. From stadium tunnels to championship sidelines, she has established the Chiefs game-day style. At Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, she wore all-white corset and matching pants with “Chiefs” emblazoned in red. Only weeks earlier, in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo. She appeared in a cream-colored fur coat with a Chiefs-red handbag.

Her looks never lack creativity from a beige coat with “15” across the pockets. Paired with vibrant red pants just days after having a baby, to a winter coat that reaches the floor with “Mahomes” in red thread stitched across the shoulders. Whether it was a patent leather red suit adorned with studded black boots. Or a cherry red trench coat to be paired with studded sunglasses. Brittany always proves she’s got a place on the style leaderboard next to her hubby.

However, their romance is not just about style it’s rooted in sports, shared dreams, and a drive to succeed together. Mahomes has often looked back on the early days of his relationship with Brittany, going way back in high school in Texas. Both athletes, Patrick dominating on the football and baseball fields. Brittany on the soccer pitch they shared one thing in common: competitiveness and drive. ”There’s no better feeling than having someone by your side who is just as competitive as you and supports you in everything you do,” Mahomes said in a recent interview with The People.

A former soccer player and owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, Brittany continues to match with Patrick’s level of competitiveness in her own ventures. For the couple, it has always been about constructing together whether touchdown-fashion or game-day tunnel entrances, they’ve become proficient at succeeding as teammates off and on the field.

Game Day, Chiefs vs. Bears

The Chiefs are focusing their attention full-time again on football tonight. Kansas City is to host the Chicago Bears in its preseason finale at Arrowhead Stadium. Though the AFC defending champion has yet to post an exhibition victory, their young roster has threatened to provide hints. The preseason has given rookies and reserves a stage to dominate. And optimism arrives with the start of the regular season. Patrick Mahomes will have little to do in the game, very likely a few series but even those will give a glimpse of just how ready the starters are to come out of the gates flying in September.

This fight is less on the scoreboard and more about roster evaluation. The wide receiving corps will be put to the test with Skyy Moore’s trade to the San Francisco 49ers. Behind Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, several players will be fighting to prove they can be a reliable target for Mahomes. Running backs will also be asked to make a statement game. Putting an end to questions about consistency in the backfield.

Defensively, Kansas City has some work to do. Last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks exposed issues in the secondary and run defense. Both units that need to tighten up before the regular season begins. Coaches will also be monitoring tightly special teams rotations. As those units are more apt than most to make or break roster spots for marginal players. The Chiefs hope to showcase considerable improvement while giving fans an entertaining final taste of what is in store.