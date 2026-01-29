Chiefs’ Gardner Minshew Gets Major Injury Update Amid Impending Free Agency News

The 2025 season proved to be one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ most disappointing in nearly a decade. Besides Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury, his backup, Gardner Minshew, also faced a troubling issue, after which the team had to close the season with a 6-11 record. While Mahomes continues to rest, it seems like his backup is all set to be back, but at what cost?

“As it turns out, Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew did not tear his ACL as initially feared, per source,” insider Adam Schefter wrote on X. “It turned out to be a bone bruise that did not require any surgery. Minshew didn’t suffer any long-term damage to the knee, and he already is back to full strength as he prepares to head to free agency.”

Minshew had finished the game against the Chargers and started the Chiefs’ Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. However, as if the injury troubles weren’t already enough for Kansas City, Minshew injured his knee against the Titans. It happened on the third play when he scrambled and fell without being touched.

The QB tried to keep playing but struggled to move properly. He could not set his feet when throwing the ball. He finished the game, completing 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards. This marked a haunting break to Minshew’s first start of the season. His injury was initially feared to be a torn ACL, just like Mahomes’, as Minshew was held out the remainder of the year.

But his recent injury update turned out to be good news for Minshew as he prepares to enter free agency. However, there is still no clarity on his chances of being retained by the Chiefs.

The QB joined the Chiefs as a free agent before the 2025 season. He signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract to be the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old replaced Carson Wentz as Mahomes’ backup after being released by the Raiders. While it is clear that he is now ready to play, the chances of his retention at Kansas City do require a fact check.

Will Andy Reid bet on Gardner Minshew following the relieving health update?

The recent health update on Gardner Minshew gave the Chiefs some relief and has now raised an important question: Will Andy Reid bring him back for the upcoming season? Given that the injury is only a bone bruise, it makes the backup quarterback’s return timeline much more favorable.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently discussed Minshew’s role and made it clear the team still trusts him.

“We had brought Gardner in to do that, and unfortunately, he got hurt early in that (Titans) game, but we still have a ton of confidence that he can do that,” Reid said. “He was only here for a year, and that was what his contract was.”

According to the latest reports, Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL and will not be able to run his normal offseason workouts. That makes the backup role even more important. The seven-year NFL veteran, Minshew, fits what Reid usually wants in that spot. His portfolio includes a notable starter experience as he led a total of 47 games in his career and has played for five different teams.

However, there’s no confirmation on his return to the Chiefs as yet.