Garrett Nussmeier Receives Harsh Reality Check on NFL Future After Being Drafted by Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Analysts suggest that six of the seven draftees are likely to see significant playing time this season

The Chiefs are leaning heavily on youth to fill gaps left by key veterans in free agency

Garrett Nussmeier views 2026 as an opportunity to learn under Andy Reid and Mahomes

Rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been handed a harsh reality when an NFL analyst evaluated the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2026 draft class. After missing the playoffs last season, the Chiefs bolstered their roster by drafting seven players. While most of these rookies are expected to start, ESPN’s Louis Riddick opined that the LSU signal-caller is far from getting starting reps this season.

“All seven of their draft picks are going to make their football team, all seven of them, minus Garrett Nussmeier, are probably going to play,” Riddick said on NFL Live.

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During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mansoor Delane (cornerback, LSU) and Peter Woods (defensive tackle, Clemson) in the first round. They continued to add more depth to their defense by taking edge rusher R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) in the second and defensive back Jadon Canady (Oregon) in the fourth round. On the final day, the team addressed their offense with running back Emmett Johnson (Nebraska) and wide receiver Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati) in the fifth round, before adding Nussmeier in the seventh round.

Looking at the offseason so far, the Chiefs lost All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and his backfield partner, Jaylen Watson, to the Los Angeles Rams, while fellow corner Joshua Williams and safety Bryan Cook joined the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

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Hence, star corner Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, as he gave up a completion percentage of just 27.8, the third best in FBS. Similarly, Jadon Canady could also be seen in a starting role with his ability to be the “cover man in the middle of the field who is more than willing to make an impressive tackle,” according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

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Now, looking at the defensive line, tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the league while allowing conversions on 44% of third downs, ranking 29th overall, the likes of Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas could also be in the mix. Woods made first-team All-ACC while finishing with 30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks.

Thomas recorded 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the 2025 season. These numbers, combined with the Chiefs losing Charles Omenihu, who left for the Washington Commanders in free agency, and Mike Danna being released, could allow the rookie defensive duo to learn from veterans like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

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It’s a similar situation with Kansas City’s receiving and running back rooms, which struggled to put up big numbers in the 2025 season. The wideout trio: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown struggled to eclipse the 600-yard mark, as tight end Travis Kelce led the team with 851 yards. Similarly, the running offense also struggled with running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt.

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Hence, both Emmett Johnson and Cyrus Allen could be seen starting for the Chiefs, at least in a limited capacity. Johnson recorded 15 total touchdowns and 1,821 all-purpose yards, while Allen finished with 13 receiving touchdowns for the school’s single-season record, strengthening their case as rotational pieces in 2026.

But the same can’t be said for Garrett Nussmeier, who recorded a passer rating of 133.8 with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in nine games in 2025 while struggling with injuries. The Chiefs traded for Justin Fields, who perfectly fits the mold preferred by Andy Reid, with his dual-threat ability.

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While Fields is expected to start for the Chiefs at the beginning of the 2026 season, giving franchise star quarterback Patrick Mahomes more time to recover. Hence, it’s very unlikely that Nussmeier gets any starting reps in the 2026 season.

Garrett Nussmeier shares his honest reaction to playing for the Chiefs

While starting may not be part of his job description for the 2026 season, Garrett Nussmeier is excited to learn from one of the best quarterback-head coach duos in the league. Nussmeier struggled with injuries throughout the 2025 season and started only nine games.

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“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Nussmeier said, per Nate Taylor of ESPN. “I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever. I couldn’t have been more excited to see that [816] area code pop up … It was difficult for me sitting there and not understanding why. Obviously, I have a belief in myself and where I believe I should have been valued. I said throughout this entire process, it’s not when, it’s where. I couldn’t be more blessed to go to such a great team.”

Although Garrett Nussmeier is expected to sit on the bench in the 2026 season, the LSU signal-caller has described being part of Kansas City as an incredible learning opportunity, which will allow him to develop his game for the future.