Chiefs Get Concerning Update on Signing Tyreek Hill After Beginning Talks To Reunite With WR

Talks to reunite Tyreek Hill with Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs reason to believe a reunion was close. But Albert Breer’s latest read suggests Kansas City may have company. Hill still wants to play, and another AFC contender is short on offensive help. Now, the Chiefs’ biggest hurdle may not be agreeing on a deal, but beating an AFC rival to it.

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“If I had to guess right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo,” Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I think he’s motivated to continue his career. Now, I don’t know what percentage of him is getting back because it’s not just coming back from the injury, and the injuries are really difficult ones to come back from, right?”

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Albert Breer sees the two-sided picture. He leans toward Kansas City too, and he has plenty of reasons.

“I know he’s still got a relationship with Mahomes,” Breer added. “I think the Chiefs receiver situation is dire enough now with the injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice, where, you know, maybe they feel like they have to make a move.”

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“You would think that it would be pretty seamless reincorporating him with Eric Bieniemy there. There are a lot of reasons to think why there are a lot of reasons to believe that Tyreek Hill would make sense there.”

But he adds that Hill “makes sense for Buffalo, too.”

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It is hard to picture Hill choosing the Buffalo Bills over Kansas City, where he became one of the top receivers in the league and won a Super Bowl. In six years with the Chiefs, he started 73 regular-season games and recorded 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.

However, SI.com writer Ethen Hutton recently broke down the top three potential landing spots for Hill, and he has the Bills sitting near the top. Hutton was careful not to oversell it, though.

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“Aside from the Chiefs, I feel the Buffalo Bills have the best chance to land Hill, though I don’t expect him to land anywhere besides Kansas City at this point,” Hutton wrote.

“The Bills fit Hill’s preference for cold-weather football, per his latest viral tweet, and present a favorable landing spot as a legitimate contender in the AFC. Buffalo’s top target DJ Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could elevate the Bills’ odds to add the five-time All-Pro.”

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Nobody is writing the Chiefs out of this story, and both Hutton and Breer lean toward Kansas City as the more natural home.

A reunion still looks like the most logical ending, yet the fact that a legitimate AFC contender is even part of the conversation changes how comfortable anyone should feel until a deal is actually done.

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Why Tyreek Hill makes sense for the Bills?

Now flip the lens to Buffalo. If Hill can come back and look anything like he did before his injury, he would be a welcome addition, and he could give Josh Allen a true downfield threat that Allen has often lacked.

Breer sees it that way too.

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“And if you think Tyreek Hill can be that, he could add an element to Buffalo that they don’t have right now and maybe unlock a little bit more downfield for Josh Allen,” Breer said on the show. “The Bills have a lot to sort through after the last couple of weeks and some of the sloppy play and everything else, but I do see a scenario where Tyreek Hill could help them, and you could keep him away from Kansas City as well.”

Buffalo needs help somewhere. Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team with 270 yards through four weeks, and Keon Coleman has 217, though Coleman is more of a possession receiver than a field stretcher. Khalil Shakir has not been his usual self, and DJ Moore keeps dealing with injuries.

Moore left Sunday’s 29-26 loss to the Patriots with a shoulder issue. While Adam Schefter reported it does not look long-term, the November 10 trade deadline gives Buffalo a decision to make (on Moore) if it lingers.

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On the other hand, Hill’s numbers aren’t flashy, but they’re still usable. In 2024, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he had 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in four games before getting hurt.

Whether Hill ends up in Kansas City or Buffalo, he would arrive as a proven deep threat for a team that clearly needs one.