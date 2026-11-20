The Kansas City Chiefs have been in fine form this season, eyeing the Super Bowl game. But injuries have kept them concerned for the most part. Now, the Chiefs once again have potential scares as their three key starters have a cloudy outlook ahead of the next game against the Arizona Cardinals.

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“Chiefs’ injury report Thursday: Jaylon Moore (ankle), Trey Smith (concussion), and Kenneth Walker (groin) were out of practice,” Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reported on X. “And Omarr Norman-Lott (ACL) was limited – same as Wednesday. Nick Bolton (shin) was upgraded from limited to full.”

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Offensive lineman Moore missed the game against the Atlanta Falcons because he had a sore ankle suffered in the Week 9 win against the New York Jets. Head coach Andy Reid said that he is “making progress, but still sore.” Moore hasn’t practiced even as a limited participant ever since he suffered his injury.

As for Trey Smith, he sustained a concussion during the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 35-13 win over the Falcons in Week 10. He has to pass several tests before being eligible for a practice session, as he’s in concussion protocol. He may have a chance to play the Week 11 game if he at least gets a limited practice session on Friday.

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The biggest name out of the bunch is running back Kenneth Walker III. Last year’s Super Bowl MVP ranks first with a 91.7 overall PFF grade this season, carrying the ball 159 times for 872 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. The Chiefs’ running game, for the most part, was carried by him until he suffered a groin injury before practicing for the Falcons game. Reid also addressed Walker’s situation with a slight hint at his availability for the Week 11 clash.

“That’s a tough one,” Reid said. “He had a sore groin, so it’s getting better. But with those, you don’t want to do something stupid, right? Put him out there, and he still has it’s still bugging him a little bit, but he’s feeling a lot better than he was. We’ll just see. I mean, it’s a day-to-day thing, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

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Reid was further asked if Week 12’s huge game against the Buffalo Bills was another time the team was playing safe with Walker, to which Reid said that it “goes into the equation,” but also said that the team is focusing on how the symptoms will look in the coming days.

Moving ahead, the Chiefs also gave an update on Norman-Lott and Bolton. Norman-Lott hasn’t been on the field for the Chiefs since he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 of last season.

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Norman-Lott was recently pulled back from the injured reserve/PUP list to the main roster. While defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo earlier discussed how Norman-Lott “looked more like Omarr,” he has given another update on the defensive tackle.

“We’ll see where he is. He’s kind of working through the injury. I think the training staff’s done a great job with him. Now it’s kind of getting acclimated back to the hard thing when you come off of this in the middle of the season. You know, you don’t have the luxury of training camp with pads, and so we’ll have to see where we’re at,” Spagnuolo said.

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As for Bolton, who was earlier reported to be a limited participant during Wednesday’s session, he was back to being a full participant in Thursday’s practice session. He dealt with a shin contusion.

But apart from the three main players, the Chiefs will also have their cornerstones playing in the Week 11 game. The Chiefs will miss Walker’s presence, but at least they will have their two cornerstones present for the Cardinals game.

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Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to play amid dealing with minor injuries

Both tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes make up for most of the team’s presence on the field, and both have had struggles in the last few games. Mahomes bent his right elbow awkwardly as he got strip-sacked by edge rusher David Bailey in the Week 9 game. As MLB doctors said, he “got away with one”; he only suffered a minor UCL sprain.

“Obviously, it felt good enough,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “I was a little nervous going into the game, just because it was a little sore. But we did a great job, (Chiefs assistant athletic trainer) Julie (Frymer), and the whole training staff did a great job all week of just trying to make sure that I was in a great spot to go out there and compete, and I was able to do that today.”

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As for Kelce, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it has carried over into subsequent games. Just last game, the Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled Travis Kelce in the first quarter, and it looked like Kelce’s ankle twisted while Hellams was standing up, causing Kelce to aggravate his sprain; he also slapped Hellams right leg in response while in pain.

Reid, on the other hand, said that Kelce wanted to “fight me in the game,” as Reid held back Kelce from playing for a while after he got hurt.

“He’s doing well now; he’s out running around. With high ankle sprains, he’s had this before, and they get tweaked, literally, and then recover fairly quickly from there. That’s what this was. It just happened early in the game, so I kind of held back on him. He was very mad; he wanted to play, but that’s all part of it,” Reid concluded.

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The Chiefs are 7-2 in the NFL and are one of the favorites for the Super Bowl game. But the increasing concerns over injuries to their stars might get in the way of their goal. For now, the Chiefs will play the Cardinals on Sunday.