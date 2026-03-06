Chiefs Get Significant Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes Amid Multiple Offseason Moves

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December.

The Chiefs star began rehab quickly and is progressing in recovery.

Kansas City has made several roster moves ahead of free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to build their offseason plans around Patrick Mahomes, but the biggest question remains his health. After suffering a serious knee injury late last season, Mahomes initially suggested that he could return by Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. That timeline alone surprised many, but FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer just suggested that the Chiefs star could be back even sooner.

“The initial reports were kind of on the fringe there, but I want to tell you – Patrick’s different,” Jay Glazer said recently on The Dan Patrick Show. “He went down, and he immediately got the surgery. I think he flew private down there, got the surgery, maybe the next day, which normally they don’t do because you want like the swelling, he got a quad really swelled up, right? And so that was on a Tuesday.”

“I believe it was either Thursday or Friday that week. He was already in the Chiefs’ training room doing rehab, and he had already gotten his knee bending at 90 degrees at that point; he’s just different. He heals differently,” Glazer went on to say. “His pain threshold’s different, his work ethic’s different. At first, they’re like, ‘Oh, start of the season.’ I think I would probably hedge on him being well sooner than that by far because he just attacks things.”

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14. The QB quickly underwent an MRI and chose to have surgery the next day, December 15, to repair a torn ACL and LCL. The injury ended Mahomes’ season immediately and created uncertainty about the Chiefs’ outlook moving forward.

Mahomes himself shared a positive update about his progress in rehab during a media appearance on January 15.

“Rehab is going great so far,” Mahomes said. “I’ve been doing all of it here in Kansas City, and [Assistant Athletic Trainer] Julie has been crushing it, pushing me. The doctor gives you goals, and I just try to maximize those. They hold me back because I always want to go a little bit further, so it’s been going great.”

Patrick Mahomes explained that doctors laid out clear milestones for his recovery, and he has been working hard to hit each of them. Last month, Mahomes was even seen walking without a noticeable limp or crutches while attending an event with his wife. Still, returning from an ACL injury like the one Mahomes suffered is never easy, as the typical recovery timeline ranges between nine and twelve months. That means a Week 1 comeback for next season would be a close call for Mahomes.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off on September 9, but while most NFL teams will play their opening games on September 13, if Mahomes returns for the Chiefs’ first game, it would mark roughly a nine-month recovery. But Glazer seems to believe that Mahomes might push his timeline forward thanks to his relentless approach in rehab.

For example, during the 2024 season, the Chiefs QB played through a mild high ankle sprain and still posted 260 yards and 1 touchdown in a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans. Just days later, he returned on a short week for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns in his team’s 29-10 win. And Glazer also mentioned another such example from earlier in Mahomes’ career.

In Super Bowl LV, Mahomes played through a dislocated toe before eventually undergoing surgery. Remarkably, he still returned in time to participate in the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp in June 2021. Because of that, Glazer believes the quarterback could be back on the field during preseason, or possibly even earlier in summer minicamps this year. While Mahomes focuses on getting back on the field, the Chiefs’ front office is ensuring the roster he returns to is built for another run, even if it means making some tough decisions.

Patrick Mahomes’ team has made several roster moves before free agency

While the Chiefs closely monitor Patrick Mahomes’ rehabilitation, the team’s front office has already begun making major roster adjustments before NFL free agency, which officially opens on March 11. While the Chiefs entered the offseason sitting more than $57 million over the cap, the team has already made several cost-cutting moves.

Faced with a tight salary cap, the Chiefs’ first order of business was creating financial breathing room. That led to the releases of defensive end Mike Danna and right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The team then also restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create additional financial flexibility. However, their biggest move came more recently when they traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a package of four draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The trade also saved the Chiefs around $13.6 million against the salary cap.

While the Chiefs had drafted McDuffie in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, since then, he has become one of the Chiefs’ most reliable defenders. In his four seasons with the Chiefs, McDuffie recorded 246 tackles, 34 passes defended, and three interceptions to earn All-Pro honors.

Shortly after McDuffie’s trade became public knowledge, Mahomes reacted with a brief message on X: “Damn.”

The quarterback’s one-word reaction on X said it all. Regardless, the Chiefs clearly chose flexibility over committing to McDuffie. The moves signal a clear strategy: build a flexible, younger roster around their franchise quarterback, betting that draft capital is more valuable than a few expensive veteran contracts.