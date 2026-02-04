Chiefs Gets Significant Development on HQ Plans On as Concerns Raised Against $3B Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs received a major update on their headquarters plans in Kansas this week. The team has grand plans to build a practice facility in Olathe. And now, they have received unanimous approval from the city’s council to fund their project.

According to KCTV 5, the Olathe City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that commits future local sales and hotel tax revenue to help fund the development. The project will sit on a 165-acre stretch of undeveloped land near College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road. To support the move, Kansas City plans to use STAR Bonds to cover construction costs. Under the agreement, Olathe will redirect a portion of taxes generated within the project area for up to 30 years.

That includes 1% of the city’s general sales tax, 0.5% of Johnson County’s sales tax, and 7% of the hotel tax collected from the site. However, the STAR bond proposal is facing pushback from the residents. More than 50 residents attended a public meeting to raise concerns about long-term costs, transparency, and taxpayer exposure.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.