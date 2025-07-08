Chiefs GM Up Against Trey Smith’s Contract Deadline as Andy Reid’s OL to Attract Buzz at Training Camp

Trey Smith’s rise in Kansas City is one of the NFL’s best value stories in recent memory. Drafted in the sixth round in 2021, he started all 17 games at right guard in his rookie season. By year two, he had a Super Bowl ring. Known for his physical, punishing style in the run game and near-immovable stance in pass protection, Smith has become a cornerstone of one of the league’s most efficient offensive units. He’s already logged over 50 career starts, earned Pro Bowl consideration, and has never missed more than a handful of snaps.

The Chiefs want him to stay and continue protecting their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Not just the coaches—even Chiefs GM Brett Veach has said, “There’s no secret that we’d like to get Trey locked up.” But it’s not as simple as it sounds. They’re staring down the kind of deadline that tends to define offseasons: July 15 at 4 p.m. ET. That’s the final buzzer for negotiating a long-term extension.

If they don’t reach a deal by then? That’s it. Smith will play the 2025 season on the one-year, $23.4 million franchise tag, and all conversations freeze until after the Super Bowl. Let’s be clear—this isn’t about whether Trey Smith deserves a deal. He does. He’s the anchor of the offensive line, a tone-setter in both attitude and performance. The guy’s a Super Bowl champ—and still just 26.

What’s more pressing is what waiting could cost Kansas City. Every day without a deal adds pressure to next year’s cap. Locking Smith into a long-term contract could help restructure his 2025 cap hit, creating space to secure other rising stars like Trent McDuffie or George Karlaftis. That’s not just roster building—it’s window management.

The Chiefs have pulled this off before. They extended Creed Humphrey on a four-year, $72 million deal, and Patrick Mahomes’s restructured contract gave them more cap flexibility than most contenders could dream of. Head coach Andy Reid knows the formula: reward core players, manage the cap, and keep the Super Bowl window wide open.

Trey Smith suffers from training camp hiccups

Trey Smith doesn’t talk like your typical Super Bowl champion. Unlike his teammates’ goal of another ring, Smith’s goal for 2025 is far more personal and telling. “Stay healthy,” he wrote on a slate during a team media shoot, adding, “This is my 5th year. I enjoy eating.” It might’ve read lighthearted at first glance, but anyone who knows Smith’s backstory understands the deeper weight behind those words. For him, every season starts with one silent question. Will my body let me keep doing this?

Back in college, Smith was a dominant force at Tennessee right out of the gate. But his ascent was almost cut short before it could truly begin. Midway through his sophomore season, blood clots were discovered in his lungs, a potentially career-ending diagnosis. He was pulled from the lineup and ruled out indefinitely. For a moment, football wasn’t just uncertain, it felt unreachable. And while he made a strong return and finished his college career on a high note, those scars never quite left him.

via Imago Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) protects Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Trey Smith still carries the same quiet urgency. Durability isn’t something he takes for granted. His health concerns didn’t just delay his college career; they dropped his NFL Draft stock, turning a first-round talent into a sixth-round flier. That chip never really left his shoulder. He is aware of his limitations.

So, as Andy Reid eyes another Lombardi and fans debate cap space and contract extensions, Smith’s goal serves as a grounding reminder. Before the rings and glory, before the next monster contract, some players are still fighting battles you can’t always see.