Chiefs GM Confirms Successfully Tricking NFL Teams Before Trading Up to Pick Mansoor Delane

Mansoor Delane was picked sixth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the process to get him on their team was not all that easy. Over the past few weeks, there were a lot of doubts about whether the Chiefs would go into the draft improving their offense or defense with their ninth overall pick. However, Chiefs GM Brett Veach revealed they always knew Delane was going to be their pick, and it was the front office’s trick to pretend they were not certain which direction they were going in.

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“It’s funny because, three, four weeks ago, when we were going through the 30 visits, I bumped Steve [Spagnuolo] and said, ‘We’re going to bring our corner in,” Veach said, per Sports Radio 810 WHB. “And he said, ‘Don’t bring him in. Just don’t bring him in. Let’s just Zoom him. Let’s keep it quiet.’ I thought we did a good job. I think a lot of people thought we might go offensive line there. But this was our guy the whole time. Again, assuming [David] Bailey and [Arvell] Reese were off the board — again, great players. But we had Delane right up there.”

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To bring the Louisiana State University cornerback with the sixth overall pick that belonged to the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs had to give up their ninth, 74th, and 148th picks in the 2026 draft. Before the trade and then the selection was announced, consensus around Kansas City was that the franchise was drafting an offensive weapon, like a top receiver, or adding a defensive lineman, with names like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and wideout Carnell Tate being the top names.

However, this was part of a plan conjured by Steve Spagnuolo and Brett Veach, as they didn’t invite Mansoor Delane for a visit and held a Zoom interview before drafting him in the top ten. The 22-year-old defensive back also confirmed this plan of the Chiefs, as he wasn’t sure if he was going to Kansas.

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“They weren’t really on me too much in this process, but they said they just wanted to keep it quiet and make that sneak move,” Delane told ESPN on the draft stage. “They made the best move in the draft. I’m excited.”

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With this pick, the Chiefs quickly bolstered their secondary after losing All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in a trade to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of draft picks, including the No. 29 selection. Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs’ other starting cornerback last season, signed with the Rams in free agency. This left the Chiefs short of players in that position, which is why it was key for them to move up the draft.

According to Veach, the New Orleans Saints were the other team that was most interested in bringing Delane. With the franchise having lost two cornerbacks recently, it seemed obvious that they would go for Delane, which is why Veach made the bold choice of drafting him sixth.

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Delane had 45 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups in 11 games last season, which helped him earn First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors. The Chiefs will be hoping he becomes a valuable addition to their side and helps the franchise get back to contention. With Patrick Mahomes returning from injury, they still have a great chance, as now they have the acquisition, which even the QB has shown excitement to have on the roster.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to the Chiefs trading up for Mansoor Delane

QB1 Patrick Mahomes was extremely elated with the Chiefs’ first day of the 2026 NFL draft. Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and this led to them getting two first-round picks with which they picked LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (ninth overall) and defensive end Peter Woods (29th) from Clemson in the first round. Therefore, Mahomes was unable to hold back his enthusiasm when he offered a genuine response to the two draft selections.

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“Let’s get it!” Mahomes wrote on X after the Delane selection. He followed that up with a flexed bicep emoji, which showcases the strength the roster has added.

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While Delane improves the Chiefs’ secondary, Peter Woods’ selection helps improve the defensive line with tackle Chris Jones, who turns 32 in July. Hence, adding someone like Woods, who made first-team All-ACC and scored two touchdowns as a short-yardage running back while finishing with 30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks, presents the Chiefs with much-needed depth.

With these moves, the Chiefs will be hoping to restart their dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes on the field and the combination of head coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach off it.