“Hate to Confirm the Allegations”: Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt’s Daughter Gracie’s Guilty Pleasures Have Her Hooked at Vacation

Gracie Hunt has spent years being defined by tags others place on her. Philanthropist, nutritionist, wellness creator, all of these are not wrong, but none of them captures her full story either. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs’ owner’s daughter filled in some of the blanks herself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hunt posted an Instagram reel featuring herself standing on a rock above shallow crashing waves, long blonde hair loose, wearing a green bikini. The post’s caption posed both a question and a confession to her followers: “Hate to confirm the allegations 🤭 What do you unfortunately love?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, I do love: Rowdy World Cup fans,” Gracie wrote as a floating caption on her vacation reel. “Organized chaos, Being a perfectionist at work, Peptides, Brutal honesty, Club bed with DJ Pillow, Being a fiancée, My 14 bridesmaids, My 2 bridesmen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Everything on the list carries significance for Hunt. The World Cup line at the top is quite clear, as Gracie Hunt played soccer growing up, and even wanted to continue playing in college before injuries closed that door. Additionally, Arrowhead Stadium, already renamed to Kansas City Stadium for the occasion, is preparing to host six FIFA World Cup 26 games starting from June 16th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina vs. Algeria — June 16 Ecuador vs. Curaçao — June 20 Tunisia vs. Netherlands — June 25 Algeria vs. Austria — June 27 One round of 32 match — July 3 One quarterfinal — July 11

The stadium has additionally removed more than 3,000 seats from the north sideline to create adequate space for a soccer field. Reportedly, the capacity for the World Cup matches is expected to be between 65,000 and 68,000 fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hunt family already has deep ties to soccer, starting from Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, who, along with his son Clark Hunt, pitched the idea to host World Cup matches at their NFL stadium decades ago. However, those dreams never really materialized. For Grace, the ‘Rowdy World Cup fans’ isn’t just a tag. It’s a dream that her late grandfather once saw, and she is now bringing it to life. In December 2025, Gracie was named a local ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Gracie announced the update on her IG, “I am beyond thrilled to announce that I’m the Kansas City official hospitality captain of FIFA World Cup 2026. I’ll be connecting with fans and celebrating the culture, flavors, and football, or soccer. With the final draw just finished, the stage is set for some amazing matches in KC.”

On the other hand, Peptides are something Gracie has talked about extensively on her social media. She has been a dedicated supporter of Medici Health, a specialized medical center in Austin, and her Instagram handle has a dedicated Highlight section for her posts on Peptides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The perfectionist tag fits the rest of her public life. Hunt runs Living Gracefully – a community blog focused on fitness, fashion, philanthropy, and lifestyle – inspired by her battle with Celiac disease. Apart from this, she also works with marketing and brand development for the Chiefs, and maintains a steady social media presence built around fitness and wellness.

But the last three tags on Gracie’s list – Being a fiancée, My 14 bridesmaids, My 2 bridesmen – are where the reel stopped being a personality post and turned into a wedding update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gracie Hunt is busy planning her wedding

Following eight years of friendship, Gracie Hunt first announced her relationship with Derek Green, son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, last May, who was working as a Sports Operations Manager for Creative Planning at the time. The couple announced their engagement this April, and since then, Gracie has been documenting every stage of the wedding plans.

For her wedding dress, she first made a day trip to New York City to shop at Mark Ingram Atelier, which stocks premium works from Elie Saab, Naeem Khan, Lila Rose, and Vera Wang. The wedding gowns here average around $8,500, but customizations have no price ceiling. Gracie then flew to Dallas to try on a beaded Mackenzie Brittingham gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I decided since you only get to try on wedding dresses once in your life, why not do it a bunch of times?” Hunt said in a reel. “It’s been so much fun to try on different styles and imagine what they would look like on the big day.”

Gracie’s sister Ava is her maid of honor, but beyond that, Gracie has listed 14 bridesmaids for her wedding. OutKick’s Joe Kinsey has pointed out that MLB teams are capped at 13 active pitchers – Hunt’s bridal party is bigger. She also has two bridesmen, which is a deliberate break from wedding convention. Interestingly, one of those bridesmen had also tagged along for the wedding dress shopping spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt had put her wedding party on the same list as “Organized chaos” as something she owns proudly. The reel, the party count, the dress trips: all of it is public, and all of it is deliberate. Only the wedding date is something that she’s keeping to herself right now.