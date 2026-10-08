“Hate to See It”: Travis Kelce Left Heartbroken After Chiefs Star Gets Sidelined for Months With Horrific Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs felt real heartbreak despite a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Well, the entire community, including the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, was concerned about Tyquan Thornton after the wide receiver twisted his leg in the worst possible way.

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Jason Kelce dove into the “positive” aspect of the news surrounding Thornton during an episode of the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, highlighting his chances of making a comeback late in the season or returning for the playoffs. And that prompted his brother to open up about his teammate’s injury and return.

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“Everybody f—ing loves Tyquan,” the Chiefs’ tight end said. “The guy just shows up every single day, with his construction hat on, ready to go to work and ready to put in the time and the effort that’s needed to have the success that he’s having. We’re 4-0. He’s playing unbelievably. He’s got Pat Mahomes’ trust, he’s got the coaches’ trust, and then to have something like this happen on such a big play in the game, it s–ks, man. It s–ks. Obviously, positive news with the ankle and in hopes that if we are in the playoffs, and he’s healthy enough, he can get back out there.

“But at the same time, man, you just hate to see it happen to such a good guy, man. We’ve got a lot of f—ing good teammates, and you guys are gonna hear me say how much I love these guys. But Tyquan is definitely at the top of the list, man. Everybody loves that dude.”

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The incident happened when Thornton had just caught a 55-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes and brought the game to the Raiders’ five-yard line on a 3rd-and-5 with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Thornton fell on the turf when the Raiders safety Treydan Stukes collided with him and horrifically bent his left foot at an awkward angle. And when he tried to stand to celebrate the reception, he noticed the problem with his foot. Ultimately, the medical staff carted him off the field.

According to Ian Rapoport’s sources, Thornton dislocated his left ankle and would undergo surgery to repair the joint. It would put him off the field for 12 to 16 weeks. But we can expect his return somewhere around the end of the regular season or during the postseason playoffs (if the team qualifies).

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In the 2026 season, Thornton played in four games, recording 11 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, his best performance came in the game against the Raiders, where he caught five passes for 111 yards, recording two TDs. No wonder Mahomes was upset with his injury, too.

“It s–ks that he hurt his ankle on that play, but it was a big play for us,” the quarterback said. “It helped us go get the win. It’s tough because those guys put in so much work. I was in that spot last year. One play can change your season. You hope for the best, but at the same time you want to show him support. I know how it is when you’re in that position, and it’s like the world is closing in on you. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

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Even head coach Andy Reid was bummed about the injury. And he didn’t fail to praise the receiver during the post-game presser.

“His attitude is unbelievable,” Reid said the Chiefs secured their fourth win this season. “He’s great for the team and kind of a leader of that [receivers] group. For that to happen, especially with the year he’s having… it’s a tough one to see for all of the guys.”

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The Chiefs need a replacement for Thornton till he comes back. Right now, Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Holiday are already on the injured reserve list. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice is still struggling with his hamstring injury. So, the responsibility falls on Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio. But they’re yet to prove themselves on the field.

However, according to The Athletic’s Mike Silver, the team has already contacted Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. But even Hill was recovering from his injuries (multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated knee) that he suffered last year. And after becoming a free agent earlier this year, he has been looking for a chance to make a comeback. If he joins the Chiefs’ lineup, it would be a reunion. After all, he began his NFL career in 2016 with the Chiefs and spent six seasons in Kansas City before moving to Miami.

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With Thornton sidelined for months, Kansas City must urgently find reliable receiver help.