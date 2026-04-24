Chiefs HC Andy Reid Forced to Take Shelter Mid-Draft After Tornado Warning

Andy Reid has coached through ice storms at Arrowhead, navigated chaotic trade deadlines, and somehow always seemed unfazed by the unexpected. But Thursday night in Kansas City, even he had to put the draft board on hold, because tornado sirens don’t care about your pick order.

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Just minutes before the Kansas City Chiefs were set to go on the clock with the No. 29 overall pick, a tornado warning sent a line of heavy thunderstorms barreling over the team’s training complex. Staff cleared hallways, reporters stepped away from windows, and the whole operation shifted to a wall-mounted TV in an interior corridor. The draft room, for once, wasn’t a war room.

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“The draft room is in the middle of the building. It’s actually one of the shelter spots, so we all just went in there,” Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday.

The Chiefs’ front office quickly regrouped in the draft room, turning it into both a war room and a safety shelter. Reporters and other Chiefs’ staff also had to move away from windows and gather in interior hallways. They had to watch the NFL draft unfold on a wall-mounted TV. Even Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach had to abandon his usual draft-day routine when Chiefs’ senior director of security, Brian Shafar, informed him of the tornado alert.

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“I don’t like staying in the draft room,” Veach later told reporters. “I like going into my office. He came in and said there’s a tornado warning, and we all have to go into the draft room. I was like, ‘There ain’t anything blowing this building down. This building is like concrete. It was a little different, but we followed all the safety protocols for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ Kingdom didn’t let the storm kill the vibe. On Thursday night, a large crowd still gathered at Kansas City’s Power and Light District for an NFL draft watch party. Chiefs Kingdom is already used to seeing Patrick Mahomes and Co. while battling through extreme weather conditions at Arrowhead Stadium.

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Now, according to KMBC News, the storms in Kansas City are expected to clear overnight, with calmer conditions on Friday and Saturday. In Kansas City, stronger storms could still arrive on Sunday, but by then, the NFL draft will already be wrapped up.

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A look at the Chiefs’ selections on first draft day

On Thursday, the Chiefs made the most impactful move early, trading up with the Cleveland Browns to grab former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6. In exchange, the Chiefs gave up valuable picks at No. 9, 74, and 148 to the Browns. In multiple mock drafts, Delane had been linked to the Chiefs at No. 9 pick, but with multiple teams eyeing him, the team could not afford to wait

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“We ended up trading up for him (Delane),” Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday. “We thought that was important. I know a lot of the mock drafts and all that had us taking him at that spot, the ninth spot, and then people above us we knew were also interested at corner, so we felt like we needed to go up and snag him.”

In over three seasons at Virginia Tech, Delane recorded 146 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles. After transferring to LSU, Delane then tallied 45 tackles and two interceptions. Delane has the versatility to line up across multiple defensive spots and thrive in different coverage schemes. So, he could be the perfect replacement for All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie, whom the Chiefs traded away last month.

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Later in the night, the Chiefs addressed another major need by selecting Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 29. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has propped up the Chiefs’ pass rush for too long. Last season, Jones earned his seventh straight Pro Bowl selection, but at 32, he cannot keep delivering dominating performances. So, to bolster their defensive line beyond Jones, the Chiefs went with Woods.

“This is a kid we had our eye on right from the beginning,” Reid told reporters while talking about Woods on Thursday. “He’s a defensive tackle, he’s got great athletic ability. I think when you watch him, his highlights, you’ll see that.”

In over three seasons at Clemson, Woods recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. At 6’3”, Woods may not match Jones in size, but his quick first step and burst off the line could make him a disruptive presence right away. So, despite the weather disruptions, the Chiefs adapted and got what they wanted on the first day of the NFL draft.