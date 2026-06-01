Andy Reid Participates in Special Cause for Kansas City to Which He Had Already Pledged 6-Figure Paycheck

Andy Reid and his wife have been active members of the community in Kansas ever since they moved to the city. Tammy Reid is a member of the Westport Historical Society Board and also a few other community initiatives, and while Coach Reid is generally on the sidelines with the Kansas City Chiefs, he also spends time giving back to the community and encourages his players to do the same as well. The most recent example of how involved they are in the community is the $100,000 donation towards the restoration of one of the city’s oldest landmarks, the Harris-Kearny house.

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“I think it’s important just from the standpoint of Kansas City and maintaining the history of Kansas City. This is a part of it, and the more we can keep it around for the young people,” Reid said regarding the restoration of the landmark.

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While the donation from Coach Reid was a step in the right direction, the total amount that would be needed to complete the restoration is $500,000. To help reach the amount, the annual fundraiser “Grilling Brats and Burgers with Coach Reid” was also announced for May 30.

The event was designed to feel like a Chiefs tailgate with Reid overseeing the proceedings as the master griller. There were 150 tickets for the event, with 20 VIP allotments.

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During the event, his wife, Tammy Reid, who is also actively involved in other community initiatives around the Kansas area, also echoed how important the restoration project was for the community in Kansas.

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“It’s good for our community and our kids. I think the younger they get, the less they’re learning about our history, and we need to keep that alive,” Tammy added.

The Harris-Kearney House is a historic home built in 1855 that stands as the oldest two-story brick residence in Kansas City. However, according to members of the Westport Historical Society, who own and operate the Harris-Kearney House, the restoration is imperative and urgent.

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“Wood replacement needs to be done. Shutters will have to be replaced in the upper children’s bedroom. There’s a crack in the wall that needs to be repaired,” said Ryland Foster of the Westport Historical Society.

The voice of the Chiefs radio, Mitch Holthus, was also present at the fundraiser. He heaped praise on the Reid family for their involvement in the community.

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“It shows you how entrenched they are in the community, the fact that Tammy’s involved with the Westport Historical Society and that Coach is willing to do something like this,” said Holthus to KMBC News.

While the donation shows how important the community is to him, it is also a way he preserves his love for history.

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Andy Reid’s love of history runs deep

For a man who has won Super Bowls and coached some of the greatest NFL players, you would imagine Reid would be fully invested in the history of football. But the truth is, he is a big fan of all types of history.

“He’s really into it,” she said. “He reads history books. He watches documentaries. He’s full go. He’s read about so many different things — our past presidents. Those big fat books, he reads them. I’m like, ‘That’s too much for me.’ He loves it, though,” Tammy Reid joked to KHSB 41.

Even when the coach moved to Kansas as the HC, he decided to read up on the history of the city.

“He said that he read two or three books about Westport and Kansas City before they arrived, when he first got the job as the Chiefs’ head coach (in 2013),” Westport Historical Society President Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis said to KHSB 41. “I thought that was kind of cool.”

Reid has also taken his love for history to the football field. His famous “Shift to Rose Bowl Right Parade” play helped the Chiefs convert a crucial fourth down during Super Bowl LIV. He later stated that he got inspiration from that play from the 1948 Rose Bowl.

For Reid, the six-figure donation and his time and commitment to the grilling event not only reflect a deep-rooted passion for history but also a genuine love for his current home city. The team’s worst season in a decade came last year, but the fans still back Reid as they know he loves the team and the city, which is why he will rally his players to take the team back to glory.