Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Retirement Stance to Stephen A. Smith After 34 Years In NFL

Andy Reid is 68 years old and is the oldest active head coach in the league. This will be his 35th season in the NFL, having already built a commanding legacy in the league. But there will come a day when Reid has to hang up his whistle.

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Clearly in the final stages of his career, fans have been wondering about Reid’s retirement for a long time. But Reid claims there’s still some gas left in his tank.

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“Yeah, you know, I feel like we’re pretty lucky to be doing what we’re doing. We’re one out of 32 guys in the whole world,” Coach Reid said on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast. “And as long as you still enjoy it, you do it, and if you can keep yourself at the highest level mentally and physically, then you’ve got a you got a chance.

“I’ve got all these young guys around me that keep me young. Even though I look old.”

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After the brutal run at the 2025 season, talks around Reid’s retirement fired up. He’s already spent more than 30 years in the league, and many thought it was the right time to sign off. He’s taken the Kansas City Chiefs to an extremely special position in the league, and can rest easy after winning three Super Bowls for the franchise. But Reid plans to go on for as long as possible.

“28 years as a head coach, man. That’s like dog years, right?” he said on the Rich Eisen Show this year. “I love every minute of it. I put a Tommy Bahama shirt on, go to work, and enjoy it, man.”

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Andy Reid has coached 481 games, 307 wins, four Super Bowls, and three teams across these years. He is currently the winningest active head coach in the league. Reid came to the Chiefs having already established himself as a changemaker, having won six division titles, five NFC Championship Games (including four consecutive from 2001 to 2004) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But his tenure with the Chiefs outshone every other stint in his career. He orchestrated an 11-5 turnaround and playoff appearance in 2013 after a 2-12 season. Today, along with team stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he is one of the faces that have made the Kansas City Chiefs the marquee brand it is today. Reid is 149-64 with the Chiefs after the 2025 season.

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The failures of last year should be enough fuel for Big Red to coach this season. In his tenure with the Chiefs, Reid recorded only one season with fewer than 10 wins. The 6-11 record was also his first losing season with Kansas City.

Reid has brought back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, and hired Chad O’Shea to be the wide receivers coach. During the offseason, the Chiefs have also added some great players, like reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. And with Mahomes and Kelce still running the show on offense, there’s enough reason to be excited about Reid’s 28th year as head coach.

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However, this year still could be his last.

Insider reveals when Andy Reid could retire from the NFL

FanSided’s Jason La Canfora has reported about what could prompt the Chiefs head coach to call it a career after 35 years. After speaking with team executives and general managers, Reid might have to walk into the sunset after this year.

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“You hear these rumblings every few years, but I’m starting to pick up on them again recently about Reid thinking he’s running out of gas,” La Canfora wrote. “And for all the people who have told me at this point that ‘Big Red’ will keep coaching until he shatters every record there is, the people who whispered that maybe 2026 is it have a pretty damn good track record on such hunches.”

The Chiefs’ star players are still with the team, but they are also in the twilight of their careers. Travis Kelce is 36. Defensive leader Chris Jones is 31. Patrick Mahomes has only hit 30, but there’s only so much a quarterback can give.

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Reid is also facing trouble at wide receiver after Rashee Rice was ordered to serve his prison sentence in May. Mahomes has no solid WR to rely on, as the remaining talents are still inexperienced. Xavier Worthy is also coming back from an injury, and the Chiefs have not signed a veteran wide receiver. Another down year for Mahomes will not be a good look for Reid.

Whether Reid rides off into the sunset after a fifth Lombardi or keeps showing up at Arrowhead for years to come, one thing is clear. As long as he still enjoys it, he’ll keep coaching. And for Chiefs fans, that’s all they need to hear.