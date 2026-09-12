“He Don’t Even Have To”: Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker Labels Himself Lazy After Witnessing Patrick Mahomes’ Surprising Actions

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker are sharing the locker room this season. As Walker settles in and picks up the new playbook, he has noticed a habit from his new quarterback: Mahomes is always taking notes on his iPad. Curious, the running back asked, “What are you writing notes about?” Mahomes replied: “Everything.”

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On Saturday, Walker talked to reporters ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos. The running back was asked if the NFL will see the same Patrick Mahomes they saw before the injury, and Walker replied with absolute confidence in his quarterback.

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“I’m very confident in that. The way he goes about everything. This dude always write notes when he don’t even have to. But like constantly writing notes and I looked at his notes, it’s so neat. I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m really slacking, bro,’” Walker told reporters.

Mahomes has been known for his work ethic since he joined the league in 2017. But with Walker sharing a meeting room with him for the first time, seeing that dedication in person was still a surprise. After all, you wouldn’t necessarily expect a quarterback who’s already led the Kansas City Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances to still be taking notes like a rookie.

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Even though Mahomes sat through his rookie season, much of his work ethic was shaped during that time under Alex Smith, who was the starter for the Chiefs before Mahomes came in.

Smith played for Kansas City for five seasons and led the team to four postseason appearances during that stretch. Never in those five years did the Chiefs have a losing season. A huge chunk of the preparation culture Mahomes is famous for today traces directly back to Smith.

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“I told [Mahomes] that he could buy [Alex Smith] a castle and it wouldn’t pay for the experience that he was able to have working with [Smith],” head coach Andy Reid said in 2018.

Smith knew Mahomes was brought in at No. 10 overall to take his job, but he still stepped up to teach the rookie how the organization operated inside and out.

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“He showed me how to prepare and how to be a professional,” Mahomes said in 2018. “He helped me build a foundation of how you need to go in every single day and learn and keep getting better no matter where you’re at in your career.

“I got to see how [Smith] interacted with fans, how he interacted with his teammates, and of course, I have to add my own personality to that, but I feel like I’ve built a great relationship with these guys already and I look forward to keep building with them and having great friendships with them.”

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That mentorship has led to the dynasty that the Chiefs have become with Mahomes under center, winning three Super Bowls in five years. That includes back-to-back championships in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. And in every single one of those championship wins, Mahomes walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors.

However, he was injured in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers last year. But after nine months of relentless rehab, the quarterback has fought his way back and is ready to take the field once again.

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The team officially put those injury concerns to rest ahead of their Week 1 Monday Night Football, listing Mahomes as a full participant. He’s spent the entire offseason rebuilding strength in his left knee, emphasizing that his main focus now is keeping himself out of harm’s way.