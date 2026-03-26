Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Marks Major Milestone as Tavia and Gracie Hunt Lead Congratulations

Essentials Inside The Story Ava spent her gap year enrolled in a Discipleship Training School based in Hawaii

Tavia's younger daughter worked closely with the Fire and Fragrance ministry in Canada

Prior to her gap year, Ava studied business management at SMU’s Cox School of Business

Earlier in February, Tavia Hunt visited her younger daughter, Ava, in Canada after she said goodbye to her last October. The 20-year-old was leaving for a discipleship training program during her gap year from college. While the mother-daughter duo spent some time together, as Ava captioned, “the sweetest, most meaningful few days,” Tavia’s younger one has now shared another achievement she is thankful for from her time in Canada.

“I stand in awe,” Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava wrote on Instagram. “I don’t even know where to begin when it comes to putting this season into words. My time with Fire and Fragrance on outreach in Canada has changed me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. It stretched me, humbled me, grew my faith, and showed me what it really means to love people well.”

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Ava took a gap year after studying business management at SMU’s Cox School of Business in Dallas, Texas. As part of that gap year, she enrolled in a Discipleship Training School in Hawaii, which was followed by an outreach program conducted at various locations around the world.

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For her outreach placement, Ava chose Canada, working alongside people from across the globe through the Fire and Fragrance ministry. The program is designed to push participants past their comfort zones and personal limits, all while building deep gratitude for the journey itself.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Hunt (@avahunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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“There were moments that were beautiful and moments that were hard, but every single one of them had purpose,” Ava further wrote on Instagram. “I learned how to trust deeper, surrender more, and find joy in the simplest things. From worship nights that felt like heaven touched earth, to conversations with strangers that didn’t feel like strangers for long… God was in all of it.”

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This is not the first time Ava has immersed herself in faith-driven service. In June 2025, she served as a camp counselor at a Christian leadership program in Missouri. She described the experience at the time as “the best ever.”

But this latest chapter has left a far deeper mark on her. Ava continued to reflect on God’s working in her life, expressing her belief that His plans are always greater than anything one could imagine for themselves.

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“Canada especially will always hold a piece of my heart,” Ava concluded in her post. “The people, the connections, the ways God moved, it was so special and so real. I’m walking away with friendships that feel like family and memories that I’ll never stop being grateful for. I came in not fully knowing what to expect, and I’m leaving completely undone in the best way. I’m forever thankful and forever changed 🤍”

That said, as Ava announced her achievement online, the people closest to her were quick to congratulate her, starting with her mother and sister.

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Proud mom Tavia and sister Gracie Hunt celebrate Ava Hunt’s achievement

When Ava was leaving for Hawaii in October, Tavia Hunt made it clear just how proud she was of the path her daughter was choosing. She was filled with pride and joy then, and that feeling only grew stronger when Ava shared her milestone online.

“😭🤲🏼Praising God for His goodness and faithfulness in using this season for your good and His glory!🙏🏼🎊💯” Tavia wrote in the comments. “I am so proud of you Aves!❤️”

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Gracie Hunt, Ava’s elder sister and Kansas City Chiefs ambassador, also made sure she let her younger sister know exactly how she felt about the achievement.

“I’m so proud of you Ava! 🥹🩵🫶🏼🙏🏼” Gracie wrote.

The family support did not stop there. Sutton Schottenheimer, son of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and a known Chiefs fan, also appeared in the comments to celebrate Ava’s milestone.

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“Incredibly proud of you!! this is epiccccc. praise the lamb,” Sutton wrote across three separate comments.

Ava, who has built a following of 64,000 on Instagram, also received an outpouring of love and praise from her fans, who were moved by the honesty and depth of her reflection.

“This makes my heart full and so proud to know you and see your beautiful journey unfold❤️🙏🏻,” one fan wrote.

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Another fan picked up on something Ava had said in her caption about the lasting impact this season would have on her life.

“Super special, Aves! This season will set you up with the right framework and worldview for the rest of your life! I couldn’t be any more proud of you!!” the fan wrote.

Ava Hunt walked away from Canada changed, and the people who love her most made sure she knew they saw every bit of it. From her mother’s pride to the strangers in her comments, the response to Ava’s post was a reminder that her story resonates with people beyond her family name.