Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Instagram Official With Ex-QB’s Son as Congratulations Pour in From Family

Now, you might be thinking: Didn’t Gracie Hunt just split with Cody Keith? You’re not wrong! After her breakup earlier this year, Gracie started hinting at a new romance back in April, piquing fans’ curiosity with a few cryptic posts, as per TalkSport. But it wasn’t until May that things really heated up and the internet started buzzing about her and Derek spending time together, as per the NY Post.

And just when fans thought Gracie Hunt was done surprising everyone, she went and did something that had everyone reaching for the “refresh” button on Instagram. Let’s set the scene for what really made headlines.

So, picture this: a vibrant fireworks display lighting up the night sky, Gracie Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs’ heiress, snuggling up to Derek Green, who is the son of ex-NFL QB Trent Green, and a whole family vacation vibe in Florida that’s basically Instagram-perfect. But it’s not just about the photos. This is Gracie going Instagram official with her new guy after months of speculation, breakups, and subtle hints. It’s the kind of moment that has NFL fans double-tapping and dropping heart emojis left and right.

But what really set the internet on fire was her latest carousel of vacation pics and a couple of moments: a balcony hug with fireworks exploding above, a night kayak adventure, and a walk under a tunnel of umbrellas. Each one was pure summer romance, and Gracie Hunt’s smile says it all: she’s hooked. As one headline put it, Gracie gave fans an “intimate look” at her new relationship, proving she’s not afraid to share her joy with the world, according to the NY Post.

And let’s be real, this Instagram drop wasn’t just for fun. It was Gracie Hunt’s way of saying, “Yeah, it’s real. And we’re having a blast.” If you look closely at the post, you’ll see that even her wardrobe game: bright colors with a touch of sparkle that reflects a new chapter of confidence and happiness. It almost makes you forget this is the same Gracie who, just a few months ago, was dodging the rumor mill and unfollowing her ex, as per the Daily Mail.

Now that Gracie Hunt’s covered the “Instagram official” moment that’s got everyone talking, let’s take a closer look at what happens when family and fans chime in on the new romance.

Everyone’s loving Gracie Hunt’s official photos with her beau

Okay, so here’s the best part: when Gracie hit ‘post’, it wasn’t just fans sliding into her comments section. Leading the charge was her mom, Tavia Hunt. And she didn’t hold back on the enthusiasm. Under the post, Tavia’s supportive comment, “Love y’all!!” practically screamed family approval, with words that clearly gave the thumbs up to the new couple, and there’s nothing like a mom’s blessing to seal the deal, right? Especially for Gracie Hunt. What’s even better is how the rest of Chiefs Kingdom and NFL fandom jumped in.

Fans wasted no time lighting up the comments with heart emojis, fire symbols, and pure joy. But the ones that struck the chord were from her creator circle as well. Kirby Long’s “Love 😍😍😍😍😍” was loud and unanimous. Even Lacey Pruett and Libby Hunt chimed in with rows of red hearts, “❤️❤️❤️”. The emoji wall? Stronger than most defensive lines.

People filled the thread with excitement, affirming what many had already suspected… Gracie and Derek Green are officially that couple. And this wasn’t a new development. As seen across Gracie’s posts, her followers have been decoding subtle clues and piecing it all together. One user tipped the hat to Derek with this comment: “Beautiful couple! He’s from a great family too!”

But that ‘family’ part does hit home. It’s a quiet merger of two legacies. Derek Green may not be chasing Super Bowl rings like his father once did. But in stepping into the public eye alongside Gracie Hunt, he’s inheriting a different kind of spotlight. His father, Trent, threw for 21,459 yards and 118 touchdowns as the Chiefs’ starter from 2001 to 2006. Once tying the NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown pass (he’s one of the 13 QBs to ever do it). That resume remains a badge of honor for the Green family.

And now, fans are connecting those dots, too. One top comment said it all: “My goodness, he looks just like his dad.” Whether this becomes the NFL’s next power couple is beside the point. What matters now is the reaction. Judging by the strings of heart-eyes and fire emojis, Chiefs Nation isn’t just clicking “like.” They’re welcoming the next chapter of two families already woven into KC’s football fabric.