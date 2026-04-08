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Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reveals Why She Waited 8 Years to Date Derek Green After Dream Engagement

Avik Das

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Apr 8, 2026 | 6:34 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reveals Why She Waited 8 Years to Date Derek Green After Dream Engagement

Avik Das

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Apr 8, 2026 | 6:34 PM EDT

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City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt recently celebrated her engagement with fiancé Derek Green. Nevertheless, the couple waited 8 years before beginning their relationship, and she recently revealed on her Instagram why they waited that long.

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“Over our eight years of friendship, we almost started dating more times than I can count, but God kept saying wait…and I didn’t always understand why,” Gracie Hunt wrote. “But He was doing something neither of us could see: shaping us into exactly who the other needed. He wasn’t withholding—He was preparing. His timing isn’t just good. It’s perfect. There’s a peace and a joy on the other side of trust that I can’t fully put into words. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs‬ ‭3‬:‭5‬-‭6‬.”

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Hunt’s Instagram post also included a video of the couple heading from the Arrowhead Stadium to the picturesque engagement location. Their connection is deeply rooted in the Chiefs organization, as Gracie is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, while Derek is the son of former Chiefs Pro Bowl quarterback Trent Green.

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Further, the two had first met as children. However, they lost touch with each other years before reconnecting in 2017. They became friends, and their friendship remained strong for 8 years.

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Meanwhile, Gracie was in a relationship with former collegiate quarterback and real estate broker Cody Keith. Although the two had been dating for only five months, their relationship was publicly known.

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Just two months after their split, she entered into a relationship with Derek.

Although he didn’t become a collegiate quarterback in the NFL, Derek now works for the Chiefs in a front office role.

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Gracie and Derek dated for just over a year before Gracie said “yes.” Their engagement made headlines, and it looked nothing short of a real-life fairy tale.

Gracie Hunt did not have any idea about the engagement plan

The couple was vacationing in Mexico during the Easter weekend when Derek decided to pop the question. Gracie had no idea about the proposal.

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“It was absolutely magical, and I was completely surprised!” Gracie said in a post-engagement interview with People Magazine. “We were at a point in the relationship where I knew engagement was in our future, but I didn’t know when he would do it.”

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A golf cart drove the Chiefs heiress to a surprise location, where an aisle decorated with candles and white flowers greeted her. It was a dreamy setup. As she walked in, Derek held her hands, dropped down on his knees, and proposed. And the 27-year-old instantly accepted.

As both families witnessed the grand proposal, the Kansas City power couple plans to have an even more extravagant wedding.

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Avik Das

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Avik Das is an NFL journalist at Essentially Sports, where he brings sharp insight to the league's biggest games and players. He is a fan of the Indianapolis Colts due to his family ties to the city. He loves following quarterbacks across the league, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady remaining his personal favorites. A graduate in English Literature, Avik possesses seven years of writing experience across top sports media brands prior to joining ES. Alongside the NFL, he has a strong understanding of professional wrestling and MMA, gained through years of newsroom experience in the combat sports field. He adds his sharp sports IQ, creative thinking, and storytelling ability to every story.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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