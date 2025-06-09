Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt’s ‘Ring’ Statement Turns Heads While Dating Ex-QB’s Son

When your last name is Hunt, and your family owns the Kansas City Chiefs, expectations don’t just follow you—they arrive in luxury suites and Super Bowl rings. And that’s just the story of Gracie Hunt. Daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, former Miss Kansas USA, longtime philanthropist, trained sports manager, and marathon runner, not a moment goes by that isn’t a highlight. But she’s not just along for the ride. Gracie’s been in the trenches of the Chiefs’ dynasty, from handling brand development to standing beside her dad as the team heads to its third straight Super Bowl. And yet, it wasn’t her football acumen or philanthropy that recently caught everyone’s attention. It was one word. One very loaded word: “ring.”

The Hunt Royalties have been enjoying their offseason downtime in style. Their “French daydream” has spanned Monaco’s racetracks, palaces, and iconic streets. And as Gracie Hunt finds herself in the center of Mediterranean backdrops and quiet fashion statements, there’s a constant in her life that is catching all the eyes. A tiny bit of sparkle that is becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

Gracie Hunt dropped a carousel of the fam’s Italy trip on her IG, and it was the Lake Como edition. From sparkling blue waters to sculpted greenery, the carousel had it all. It even showed a peek at Gracie’s sister, Ava Hunt, and mother, Tavia Hunt. What’s more, there are also clips of picturesque views of the waters as the fam enjoyed cruising on the lake. And through all the pictures of Gracie, one little thing was common. A stunning heart-shaped ring on her right index finger. This piece of sparkling beauty is a diamond-studded, handcrafted brilliance by RW Fine Jewelry. A brand that gives you “Handcrafted luxury for life’s biggest moments.” On the carousel’s comment board, RW Fine dropped their appreciation with “Beautiful!!!” and Gracie gave them a shoutout of her own. Under that comment, Gracie replied, “@rwfine loving my 🤍 ring wherever I go 🥹”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt) Expand Post

Back in April, this beautiful white ring popped up on Gracie Hunt’s finger. Back then, she’d captioned that moment with “the perfect date night 🤍 ring.” And since then, it has stayed with her as a constant. Fans have wondered whether it was a bold fashion statement or a subtle nod to something deeper, especially with rumors of a ‘mystery man’ circulating. While the origin of that ring remains a question mark, the ‘mystery man,’ at least, isn’t a mystery anymore.

Gracie Hunt’s new dating life

Remember that mystery man Gracie Hunt hugged while staring out at the Arrowhead stadium? Back then, she had captioned the picture with a subtle hint, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string.” Do a time skip to May, and the hints finally morphed into a name. In another IG carousel that featured “favorite snapshots from life,” Derek Green made quite a few appearances. The son of former Chiefs QB Trent Green, this wasn’t the first time Derek Green showed up on Gracie’s feed. He had also popped up at the Miami F1 Grand Prix. But that vacation carousel of Hunt’s ‘favorite snapshots’ finally gave the confirmation.

While neither Gracie Hunt nor Derek Green has confirmed their relationship, they do share a history. Trent Green played QB for the Chiefs for 6 seasons, and it might have been here that the “invisible string” intertwined. Taking ginger shots, holding hands, posing by a pool, the sneak peeks by Gracie Hunt are full of chemistry and romance. All hints point to a Mr. Price for the Chiefs’ heiress. Gracie Hunt has once talked about what she looks for in a relationship. “My top three things: does he align with me on a faith basis? Is he athletic? What does his work ethic look like? And if you’re funny with a great personality, that’s hard to beat.” And Derek Green fits those boxes like a pro.

Derek Green had pursued a career in football while attending SMU. But he transitioned to finance later on. As per his LinkedIn, he’s working as a Sports Operations Manager for Creative Planning. Being in Kansas City and pursuing a career in sports, even if he left football, he hasn’t walked away from his former athleticism. As Gracie and Derek enjoy this new chapter in their lives, Derek might just become a pivotal pillar for the Chief’s kingdom someday. What do you think?