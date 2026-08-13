“He’s Done”: Chiefs Legend Reveals He Nearly Gave Up on Travis Kelce Before Retirement Decision

Tom Brady once found out how hard it can be to walk away from football for good, and Travis Kelce may be reaching that same point now. Kelce’s return to the Kansas City Chiefs was never a sure thing, with retirement hanging over him for months. Even those who know the organization well were unsure what he would decide, and one Chiefs legend admitted he had already assumed Kelce was finished.

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“I did a sit-down with him…and I did honestly, I was like, he’s done,” Gonzalez told Fox News Digital. “He’s got to be done. I mean, he was playing some good football, but clearly it’s not what it was. Just like with me at the end of my career, it wasn’t what it was when I was 27, 28, 29 years old. But he’s got that drive. He wants to play.”

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“Everybody knows, it’s no secret, he’s winding down an incredible career. But he is one of the best to ever do it, if not the best. And it’s been fun to watch him play and see all the success he’s had on and off the field. I love that guy. He’s such a good dude off the field as well. He’s easy to root for.”

Gonzalez knows that stage of a career well because his own NFL journey followed a similar path. He played 17 seasons and remained productive into his late 30s, even as age naturally took away some of the speed and explosiveness he had in his prime. In his final season at 37, Gonzalez still recorded 83 catches for 859 yards, proving that a player can remain effective even when he is no longer at his physical peak.

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Kelce is in a comparable position now, having led Kansas City with 851 receiving yards in 2025 while also acknowledging the need to regain some of the quickness and athleticism he had earlier in his career.

Gonzalez’s point is not that Kelce can no longer play, but that he recognizes the signs of an all-time great entering the final stage of his career. At the same time, it is clear Kelce has not been eager to retire. Even while weighing his future after the 2025 season, he was already talking about what he would need to improve if he returned, showing that his competitive drive was still there.

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“If I do choose to come back, that’s something I’ve really got to focus on, making sure I’m available and I’m ready for those [late-game] moments,” Travis said after the 2025 season. “I’ve got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here. I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings, get close to the family and figure things out.”

They lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles and then missed the playoffs the following season. Patrick Mahomes also tore his ACL on the same day Kansas City was eliminated from playoff contention, capping a brutal end to the year.

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This isn’t the first time Gonzalez has offered his take on where Kelce’s head is at. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in January, he said much the same thing: that Kelce genuinely doesn’t seem to know what he’s going to do, and that if he does come back, it won’t be for the reasons most players would have.

“The way I look at it, he is somebody who, if he does come back, it’s because he needs it at this point. There’s a difference between wanting to come back and needing to come back. Because for someone like him, he’s not chasing anything. He’s not chasing a Super Bowl ring like I was; he’s not chasing money; he’s not chasing fame.”

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In other words, for a guy like Kelce, the only thing that would really bring him back is if football still feels like part of who he is. As for the team around him, Gonzalez isn’t pretending this is the most excited he’s ever been about a Chiefs season, but he’s not counting them out either.

And after the way Kansas City’s last two seasons ended, there is also a sense that Kelce may feel there is still unfinished business.

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That feeling of not being quite ready to walk away has followed other great players, too. Tom Brady retired after the 2021 season, then came back 40 days later because football still had a hold on him. Kelce has not retired and returned like Brady, but the pull feels similar. He knows the end is near, yet he still loves the game and being around his teammates. At this point, the question is less about whether he can play and more about whether he is ready to walk away.

Gonzalez believes Mahomes could look like his old self again, and he likes the pieces Kansas City has around him. With Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton at receiver, Kenneth Walker in the backfield and Eric Bieniemy back on the staff, Gonzalez thinks the Chiefs have enough firepower to finish as a top-10 offense.

And Kelce himself? Whatever uncertainty surrounds his future, he’s not showing up half committed.

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Travis Kelce looks ready for his possible final season

Kelce is heading into his 14th NFL season. Earlier this year, he put retirement talk to rest, saying football still meant too much to him to walk away. Months later, that hunger hasn’t faded one bit.

“I still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce said Wednesday after a training camp session. “I still think I can go out and play at a high level. I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year.”

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That’s a real challenge to set for himself, considering last season, when he posted 76 catches, 851 yards, and 5 touchdowns across 17 games. For Kelce, this season isn’t just about his own game. He’s also thinking about what he can pass down to the guys coming up behind him.

“Trying to figure out how I can bring guys along with me and show them how to play championship football,” he said. “Being able to just enjoy these moments with the guys that I’ve built this culture with, Coach Reid and guys like Pat and Chris Jones and George and everybody.”

Mahomes is a big part of it, too. Kelce has called him a brother, and seeing him fight through last season’s struggles and come back confident despite the knee injury clearly matters to him.

“When you get your leaders out there, your best players out there, and they’re setting the tone, setting the standard of the team, as long as 1-5’s out there doing that, man, we’re going to be a good football team,” Kelce said.

If this really is his final ride, Kelce sure isn’t easing into it. Gonzalez may have once thought, “He’s done,” but Kelce is giving himself one more chance to prove otherwise. Now the question is whether this season becomes his last chapter, or one final Chiefs run worth remembering.