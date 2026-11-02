“He’s Family”: Travis Kelce Publicly Supports Sidelined Chiefs Player After Andy Reid Addresses Benching

Travis Kelce is standing behind a teammate who has become a mystery in Kansas City. After Kingsley Suamataia was benched for the second time in a month, Kelce was asked about it after the Chiefs’ loss in Denver. The tight end called him “family” and said he was not sure what was going on.

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“He’s family. Everybody has their own road. We love Kingsley; we think he’s a hell of a player. At this time, I’m not even sure what the scenario is. I’m rolling with whoever we’ve got in that game. I’m sure Kingsley is drooling, trying to get back out there.” Kelce said, according to Chiefs NFL Nation beat reporter for ESPN Nate Taylor.

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Suamataia was out of the starting lineup at left guard for the Chiefs’ Week 8 game at Denver. Mike Caliendo started in his place. The move surfaced minutes before kickoff, when Caliendo was spotted with the first-team line in warmups. The Chiefs called it a “coach’s decision.”

Then came the loss. Denver won 28-24, and the game ended when a false start on right tackle Jaylon Moore wiped out what looked like a game-winning touchdown.

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Andy Reid was asked about Suamataia’s benching after the game, and he gave almost nothing away.

“It’s just between Kingsley and I.”

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The first benching came in Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4, a 30-27 win. Reid said then, “As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I.”

At the time, ESPN’s Nate Taylor said it was “very disciplinary-related, from what I can understand.” He added that the team had not confirmed a reason, so it remains unconfirmed.

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Suamataia returned for the Week 6 win over the Chargers and stayed in for the loss at Seattle. Then came the second benching.

The 23-year-old was a second-round pick from BYU in 2024. He won the left tackle job as a rookie, but was benched after struggling in his second game. Kansas City moved him to left guard, and he started all 17 games there last season. He played 98% of the offensive snaps.

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Caliendo, on the other hand, is a fifth-year veteran who went undrafted out of Western Michigan. He has started eight games in the last four seasons. After the first benching, Patrick Mahomes said Suamataia would be back “soon.” Even Kelce says he is sure Suamataia is eager to get back out there.

For now, the facts are simple. Caliendo is the starter, Suamataia is a backup, and Reid says only the two of them know why.

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Will Suamataia be back at left guard in Week 9, or is this a longer decision than one week?