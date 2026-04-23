Highly Rated WR Prospect Calls Himself a “Huge Fan of Travis Kelce” Amid Chiefs Links at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs have a total of nine picks in the 2026 NFL draft, which has some promising talent, especially in the wide receiver position. With growing problems in that very position, one name that the Chiefs have been associated with is Arizona’s Jordyn Tyson.

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What has made people think that this could be their choice with the ninth pick is the fact that he has already acknowledged the idea of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Tyson didn’t hide his admiration for what the Chiefs’ quarterback has achieved while playing in just nine NFL seasons, but he also heaped praise on tight end Travis Kelce.

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“I’ve been a big, big, huge fan of Travis Kelce my whole life,” Tyson told reporters. “I feel like he’s the best tight end to ever play. So that would be amazing.”

Throughout his 13-year NFL career, the Chiefs’ tight end has made many fans with his elite receiving skills. With his 13,002 career receiving yards, Travis Kelce ranks among the all-time leaders in receiving yards for TE. Kelce has also won three Super Bowls and earned 11 Pro Bowl selections. However, since 2022, Kelce has not crossed the 1,000 receiving yards mark.

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Despite his team’s offensive struggles during the 2025 season, Kelce recorded 851 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 76 catches. But after the Chiefs ended up with a 6–11 record, Kelce missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. To make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery following a season-ending injury last year.

This offseason, the veteran TE’s future also hung in the balance as he entered free agency and took time to consider whether to continue playing or retire. But last month, Kelce made it clear that he still has unfinished business in the NFL by signing a three-year, $54.73 million deal with the Chiefs. Kelce also appears excited for a reunion with Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

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“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast back in January. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy.”

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The Chiefs’ TE could still decide to retire after playing for just one season, but he would want to finish his career on a high note. So, while the Chiefs need to maximize Kelce’s effectiveness, drafting a receiver like Jordyn Tyson could ease the pressure on him and help improve their offense.

How does Jordyn Tyson fit into the Chiefs’ offense?

Since trading WR Tyreek Hill in 2022, the Chiefs have struggled to find a consistent top receiver. WR Rashee Rice showed promise early, recording 938 yards and 7 touchdowns on 89 catches in his rookie season. But after that, injuries and off-field issues have disrupted Rice’s momentum.

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During his two seasons in Kansas City, WR Xavier Worthy has also shown some potential but hasn’t delivered consistently in the red zone. Last season, Worthy recorded 532 receiving yards on 42 catches, but failed to score anything beyond one touchdown that came during the Week 6 game.

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Aged 36, Travis Kelce is not the long-term receiver option, and the Chiefs have parted ways with veteran WR Hollywood Brown. With a talented prospect in Jordyn Tyson available in the draft, the Chiefs probably should think about bringing him in and building their team for the future.

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State wide receiver JORDYN TYSON 0 carries the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025, in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_100 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Over the course of his college career, Tyson recorded 2,282 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 158 catches. In 2024, Tyson delivered his best performance for Arizona State, recording 1,101 receiving yards and 10 TDs on 75 catches.

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At 6’2”, Tyson has refined his route running and can line up across all three receiver positions for the Chiefs. Tyson can also help Patrick Mahomes in high-pressure moments with his short-area quickness and ability to win contested catches.

“I’m already picturing Mahomes buying time in the pocket and firing 50-50 balls to Tyson in the end zone,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.wrote in his mock draft last week.

But here’s the thing: injuries have limited Tyson, causing him to miss a significant chunk of games in college. The Chiefs will assess the injury concern, especially since they are looking for reliability. He even had to skip the 2026 NFL Combine with a hamstring issue. However, Tyson returned to action and alleviated some concerns during his pre-draft workout last week. He showcased impressive running ability around 20–25 routes with just one drop.

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While health is a concern, Tyson’s talent is hard to ignore. With Kelce nearing the end of his career and Mahomes needing dependable targets, the 21-year-old might be the missing piece that will help uplift the Chiefs’ offense.