Chiefs Hit With Devastating Injury Blow as TE Ruled Out Against Falcons With Ankle Injury

Travis Kelce’s first reception against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday marked another milestone in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s career. His 23-yard catch extended his streak to 200 consecutive games with at least one reception. However, the achievement was quickly overshadowed when Kelce appeared to injure his ankle during the play, limping off the field before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

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The situation became more concerning for the Chiefs when another tight end, Jared Wiley, also suffered an ankle injury. Wiley was carted to the locker room during the first quarter, leaving Kansas City facing the possibility of losing two players at the same position in the same game. Both tight ends were initially listed as questionable to return.

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The Chiefs subsequently had to make do without Wiley for the remainder of the contest. NFL reporter Nate Taylor reported that “The Chiefs have ruled Jared Wiley (right ankle) out for the rest of the game” against Atlanta in Week 10.

Wiley’s absence was particularly concerning because of the uncertainty surrounding Kelce at the time. With both players initially unavailable, Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool were the remaining healthy tight ends available to the Chiefs. Losing two players from the same position group during the opening quarter left Kansas City with fewer options for its offensive formations.

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There was, however, some relief for the Chiefs before halftime. Kelce returned to the field with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter, allowing Patrick Mahomes to have his primary tight end back in the lineup. His return eased the immediate concerns surrounding the position, although Wiley remained unavailable for the rest of the game. Kansas City eventually secured a 35-13 victory over the Falcons.

Wiley entered the contest in his third NFL season after the Chiefs selected him with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former TCU tight end was one of Kansas City’s additions to its offense during that draft, arriving after a productive college career with the Horned Frogs.

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His opportunities in the NFL have so far been limited. Wiley appeared in seven games during his rookie season in 2024, recording one reception for seven yards. He played five games in 2025, adding another catch for four yards. Through his first three appearances of the 2026 season, he has yet to record a reception, leaving him with 15 career regular-season appearances, two receptions and 11 receiving yards entering Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wiley’s absence leaves Kansas City with fewer options in its tight end rotation, particularly when it comes to managing personnel across passing and blocking situations. Gray and Briningstool were available during the period when both Wiley and Kelce were sidelined, but Kelce’s return was crucial in restoring the Chiefs’ most experienced option at the position.

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Wiley’s immediate availability remains uncertain. Although he was ruled out against Atlanta, no confirmed details have emerged about the severity of his right ankle injury or how long he could be sidelined. The Chiefs will await further medical evaluation before determining his status for their next game.