Chiefs Hit With Harsh Reality Check on Jeremiyah Love After Notre Dame RB’s Strong Patrick Mahomes Claim

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Jeremiyah Love has been one of the most talked-about prospects tied to the Kansas City Chiefs in the mock drafts. Recently, Love also spoke highly of Patrick Mahomes, which only strengthened that belief across the Chiefdom. However, that dream scenario may not unfold so easily, as another team picking just ahead of Kansas City could step in and change everything.

“Jeremiyah Love, you have him winding up in New Orleans,” Rich Eisen said on his podcast. “So many people have just basically penciled him in, if not sharpened Love in for the Chiefs at nine. And I keep sitting here thinking, why would Kellen Moore pass on an offensive weapon like this guy at eight? And your thought is, He won’t.”

The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 8 overall selection in April, just ahead of Kansas City.

And soon after Eisen’s comments, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller echoed that same view.

“They won’t,” he said. “You have Tyler Shough, who looks good as a rookie. And all the arguments people use for why Kansas City should draft Jeremiyah Love—those are the same reasons New Orleans should draft Jeremiyah Love.”

The black and gold saw encouraging flashes from quarterback Tyler Shough in 2025, as the Louisville product showed signs that he could become their long-term answer under center.

Because of that, New Orleans must now focus on surrounding Shough with reliable talent. Although Alvin Kamara once stood among the league’s elite backs, he no longer handles a full workload at this stage of his career. Therefore, adding a dynamic runner becomes more than a luxury. It becomes a priority.

While Kamara still fits within the offense, Love offers the type of burst and volume that once defined the Saints at their peak. He could shoulder most of the carries while keeping the explosiveness that Kamara once delivered every week.

Furthermore, New Orleans already appears to have secured a cornerstone tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. from last year’s first round. Adding Love would accelerate a promising rebuild.

Even so, Love’s public admiration for Mahomes keeps the Chiefs’ storyline alive.

Jeremiyah Love wants to play with Patrick Mahomes

As the Chiefs continue to circle Jeremiyah Love in draft chatter, he addressed the buzz on The Rich Eisen Show and did not hide his excitement about a possible fit in the city of fountains.

“Yes, yes, I would be,” Love said. “Especially playing with Patrick Mahomes.”

He then explained why the idea means so much, pointing to Mahomes’ resume featuring three Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVP awards in eight seasons as a starter.

“I feel like he’s the best quarterback as of right now,” Love said. “Best in the league. I feel like he’s top one, so it would be an honor to play with him.”

At the same time, the timing adds another layer. The Chiefs finished 6-11, their first losing season under Andy Reid. Their playoff hopes were crushed when Mahomes tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 lies on the ground holding his knee after being injured in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141315

Meanwhile, Mahomes targets a Week 1 return, yet Kansas City could lean harder on the ground game to protect him. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both heading toward free agency, the Chiefs might consider Love at No. 9. Notably, 2025 marked Love’s most productive season to date.

In 12 games, he piled up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 27 catches for 280 yards and three more scores. After finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting and earning unanimous All-American honors, he now prepares for the next step. If the Chiefs call his name at Arrowhead Stadium, the St. Louis native would stay close to home.

“I’d be close to home,” Love noted when discussing the Chiefs as a landing spot.

The real question now centers on whether Chiefdom even gets the chance, because his rising stock suggests he may not last until the ninth pick.