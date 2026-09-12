Chiefs Hit With Major Injury Blow That Could Put Patrick Mahomes at Risk vs. Broncos

Just as the Kansas City Chiefs aimed to reclaim Super Bowl contention, misery struck. After a 6-11 season, the team is hoping to come in solid for the 2026 season. They got Patrick Mahomes back after an ACL and LCL injury and also tackled their offensive struggles. But just ahead of the Broncos game on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium, they are at risk of losing their defensive tackle.

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“Chris Jones has a new calf injury,” Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens said on X. “He was limited in practice today. Could be very significant.”

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Chris Jones anchored the Chiefs’ pass rush in 2025 with 7 sacks, two pass deflections and 15 tackles for loss. The veteran defensive tackle has made seven Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams. He has also recorded 87.5 sacks during his first 10 NFL seasons.

The calf problem was unexpected because Jones was not listed on the injury report Thursday. He was a full participant before being limited on Friday. The Chiefs have another practice Saturday before revealing their final game status.

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Jones has not had a long history of major injuries. One notable issue came in 2019, when he suffered a groin injury during practice before the AFC Championship Game. He also dealt with a minor calf problem around that time, but neither issue stopped him from playing in the game.

Losing Chris Jones could be a major problem for the Chiefs because the Broncos have several players who can make them pay. Bo Nix had a strong 2025 season, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while also adding 356 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Courtland Sutton was another key weapon, catching 74 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns.

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Without Jones, Denver’s pass rush could exploit the secondary, forcing Mahomes into longer plays. His absence will put heavy pressure on a young defense, ultimately forcing Mahomes to score more points to win games. This might also aggravate his previous injury.

In short, Jones is important for Mahomes and the Chiefs overall. After all, he is not just a good player but a good leader too. In October 2025, defensive line coach Joe Cullen praised Jones’ leadership:

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“He’s developed into a great leader,” Cullen said. “In the meeting rooms, he’s explaining to guys things I may be [going over], saying, ‘Hey Coach, can I give a point here?’ After practice, he’s working with the guys and coaching them up.”

Meanwhile, Denver is entering the game in much better health. Marvin Mims Jr. is the only Broncos player listed on the injury report for a second straight day, and he was estimated to be a full participant.

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But Jones is not the only Chief facing injury concerns heading into Denver.

Another major setback for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could also be without left tackle Josh Simmons in the same Week 1 matchup. He is dealing with a back injury for over a week now. If he cannot make it to the game, rookie Kahlil Benson, who had no snaps at left tackle in his four-year college career, could step in and start at left tackle.

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Simmons’ absence can be a major issue, as Denver’s defense is solid. They recorded 68 sacks and ranked second in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 278.2 yards per game last year.

Denver also gave up only 18.3 points per game, which shows how difficult it was to score against them.

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Kansas City has had plenty of changes at left tackle in recent years. After Orlando Brown Jr. left following the 2022 season, the Chiefs tried Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, D.J. Humphries, and Joe Thuney at the position. In 2024 alone, the Chiefs had four different starting left tackles. Players like Esa Pole (who was recently cut by the Chiefs) and Kahlil Benson have also taken reps there.

Now, the Chiefs may have to deal with another change if Josh Simmons cannot play. Their offensive line will need to protect Patrick Mahomes, as he was sacked 34 times last year, while the running game can help slow down Denver’s pass rush.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the team holds up against the Broncos if both of their solid players are not playing.