Chiefs Hit With Triple Injury Blow As Patrick Mahomes’ Offense Loses Key Players Before Seahawks Clash

How do you protect a quarterback coming off a torn ACL when his blockers and his top target are limping into Week 7? That’s the question Andy Reid faces. Rashee Rice missed Friday’s practice, and two linemen who protect Patrick Mahomes sat out beside him. Months of easing his franchise quarterback back into form are now at risk, with the walls around him cracking just as the Chiefs prepare to face Seattle.

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“L’Jarius Sneed and Cooper McDonald are questionable for Sunday Night’s game against the Seahawks. Rashee Rice, Jaylon Moore, and Brashard Smith are out,” the Kansas City Chiefs posted on X.

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The Chiefs have some momentum after a 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but their next opponent is a tough one. They face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and they do it with a banged-up roster.

The biggest absence is Rashee Rice, who is still dealing with hamstring and knee problems. He hasn’t played since the Oct. 4 win over the Raiders, and in the four games he’s appeared in, he’s caught 13 passes for 190 yards.

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With Rice out, Travis Kelce could see a bigger share of the targets. Kelce was also limited in all three practices this week after hurting his ankle early against the Chargers, though he returned and finished that game. Since he has no injury designation, the lighter workload looks more like caution than a warning sign.

Right tackle Jaylon Moore is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt against the Chargers, so Joshua Ezeudu is expected to take over on Sunday night.

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Ezeudu was acquired from the New York Giants in an offseason trade, and he already got a preview of the role when he stepped in for Moore just before halftime last week.

Reid liked what he saw.

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“I appreciated the guys and how they played yesterday,” Reid said. “Josh (Ezeudu) jumped in and played at the right tackle spot. I thought he did a nice job there. So, he’s got experience. I’m not really worried about all that.”

Another name to keep an eye on is Smith, who landed on the final injury report with a hamstring issue after getting hurt in Thursday’s practice, according to Reid on Friday. Reid also hinted that running back Jaydn Ott will likely be elevated to help cover for Smith.

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Finally, the defense has two players listed as questionable. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has carried that tag most weeks this season because the team tends to ease him through practice, given his long history of knee injuries. This week was a little different, since he was limited in all three sessions instead of getting at least one full day.

Linebacker Cooper McDonald, who injured his knee in the Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, was designated to return from injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, opening his 21-day practice window. However, he is now questionable to return.

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McDonald’s return helps on defense, but the bigger concern is on the offensive line.

Another blow for the Chiefs’ offensive line

On Thursday, the Chiefs have placed left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve with a bulging disk in his lower back. That guarantees he misses at least four more weeks, on top of the first five games he already sat out.

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For now, undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson will keep protecting Mahomes.

This has been a rough road for Simmons. He started the first five games last season, stepped away for personal matters, then started three more before a fractured and dislocated hand ended his year on IR.

He reported to training camp in late July feeling good and hoping those struggles were behind him. Then on Aug. 17, he felt discomfort in his calf, and the training staff traced the problem to his back.

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Trainer Rick Burkholder got an MRI that confirmed the herniated and bulging disc. A back specialist in California gave a second opinion and believed rehab could work instead of surgery. A later MRI showed the disc had improved, so the team stayed the course, which explains why the IR move took until Thursday.

Fans were left guessing for a long time, since Reid only acknowledged the bulging disc in late September. Now, more than two months in, there is still no real timetable. Reid made it clear that surgery could still come into play.

“Doctors are involved, so they’re the ones who end up making the decision with Josh,” Reid continued. “Backs are complicated, we all know that. Sometimes, time works. It might be a longer time. Sometimes, you have to have the surgery. So I think we’ll buy a little time, see how things work on the rehab part.”

For now, the Chiefs are left waiting on Simmons’ back while Benson holds down the left side, and Mahomes hopes the protection holds.