The uncertainty surrounding the team’s health has already become a source of frustration among the Kansas City Chiefs fans. And now, after Patrick Mahomes had already said, “It’s going to take your best football” to win the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the timing could hardly have been worse for yet another setback.

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Much of that frustration comes from the uncertainty over who will be available against Buffalo. Limited practice participation had offered some hope of reinforcements, but the latest updates have done little to ease those concerns.

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The Kansas City Chiefs just shared on X that “Kenneth Walker, Jaylon Moore, and Omar Norman-Lott are out” for the Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills.

Kenneth Walker III’s absence puts more responsibility on the rookie

Kenneth Walker III has been dealing with a groin injury sustained during the Chiefs’ November 8 game against the New York Jets. He has since missed the matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, and will now sit out against Buffalo as well. His absence leaves a significant gap in Kansas City’s offense, considering the production he has delivered this season. Walker has recorded 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, along with four receiving touchdowns, taking his total to 11.

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The Chiefs will once again turn to rookie Emmett Johnson to fill the void. He has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 103 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns across his two starts in Walker’s absence. Johnson is now expected to make his third consecutive start, giving him another opportunity to establish himself against a much tougher opponent. Buffalo will have to account for both Mahomes and the Chiefs’ ground game, but the rookie will also have to handle the increased responsibility in Walker’s absence.

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This is not the first time Walker has dealt with a lower-body issue. His NFL injury history includes a groin problem in 2023, calf and ankle troubles in 2024, and a glute/hip issue in 2025. He has also dealt with a hernia and an ankle injury during his rookie season in 2022, alongside oblique problems in 2023 and 2024. While that history makes his latest absence worth monitoring, there is no public medical evidence linking those earlier injuries to his current groin problem. The Chiefs have not disclosed the severity of the injury, whether it involves a muscle tear, or how long he is expected to remain out.

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The Chiefs have another problem to sort out up front

Jaylon Moore’s situation dates back to the same November 8 game against the Jets. The offensive tackle exited late in the third quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Joshua Ezeudu. Moore did not return to the game, despite initially being listed as questionable to do so. Andy Reid described him as day-to-day on November 9, but he has remained unavailable since.

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There has been further reporting that Moore is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, although the Chiefs’ official injury report only lists an ankle injury. The distinction matters because a high-ankle sprain affects the syndesmotic ligaments connecting the tibia and fibula. For an offensive tackle, recovering from such an injury can be particularly challenging. The position requires players to plant their feet, shift laterally, absorb contact and maintain their balance against powerful pass rushers. Simply being able to walk or jog does not mean a player is ready to handle those demands.

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Moore has also had an earlier setback this season. He suffered a concussion during the Chiefs’ October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kept him out of the following matchup against Seattle. He eventually returned to the lineup before sustaining the separate ankle injury against the Jets. There is no established medical connection between the two injuries, nor is there a documented pattern of recurring ankle problems in his history.

With Moore unavailable, Joshua Ezeudu has stepped in at right tackle, including against the Jets and Cardinals. Kansas City has also added another option by signing veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson from its practice squad to the 53-man roster on November 24. Kahlil Benson is another player who could factor into the rotation as the Chiefs work through their available options.

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The problem is that Moore is not the only tackle Kansas City has been without. Josh Simmons is also dealing with a back injury, while Matt Waletzko remains on injured reserve. With multiple options unavailable, the Chiefs have less room to maneuver along the offensive line. That makes the protection around Mahomes particularly important against a Buffalo pass rush that will be looking to put pressure on him.

Omarr Norman-Lott’s return from an ACL injury takes another hit

Omarr Norman-Lott’s situation comes with a considerably longer backstory. The defensive tackle tore his ACL during Kansas City’s October 19, 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury occurred late in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 31-0 victory and brought his rookie season to an early end. He received attention from the medical staff on the field before teammates, including Mahomes, helped him to the sideline. The torn ACL was reported by KC Sports Network’s Herbie Teope on October 20, with NFL Network also confirming the injury.

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His recovery extended well into the following offseason. Norman-Lott had already dealt with an ankle sprain early in training camp during his rookie season, affecting his availability before the ACL injury ended his campaign. Following the surgery and rehabilitation process, he began the 2026 season on the active/PUP list. The Chiefs transferred him to the reserve/PUP list on August 31, meaning he would have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Norman-Lott was eventually activated from the reserve/PUP list in November, but returning to the active roster did not immediately translate into consistent game availability. He was ruled out against the Jets in Week 9 with a knee injury and remained a limited participant in practice. He has continued to be limited during the week leading up to the Bills game and has now been ruled out again.

There is no confirmation that Norman-Lott has suffered another ACL tear or damage to the reconstructed ligament. The Chiefs’ current injury report identifies only a knee injury, and the team has not disclosed further details. Still, another absence so soon after an extended rehabilitation period means his return to regular availability has not gone as smoothly as the Chiefs would have hoped. For a defensive tackle, regaining full strength and confidence after ACL reconstruction is particularly demanding, given the repeated explosive movements, contact and changes of direction involved in the position.

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Kansas City could also have to manage its defensive tackle rotation carefully against Buffalo. Peter Woods has been dealing with a neck injury and is listed as questionable, despite participating fully in all three practices ahead of the game. Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga and Jerry Tillery are among the other options available along the interior defensive line. Woods’ availability could therefore become important as the Chiefs look to maintain their depth against Buffalo’s physical offensive line and running game.

More names remain on the injury report

The three players ruled out are not the only names Kansas City has been monitoring ahead of Thanksgiving. Tight end Noah Gray is also questionable with a rib injury sustained against the Arizona Cardinals. He initially missed Monday’s practice but returned to full participation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Woods is the other player carrying a questionable designation.

There is some relief for the Chiefs on the offensive side, though. Mahomes, Rashee Rice and Trey Smith all participated fully in Wednesday’s practice and carry no game designation. Cornerback Mansoor Delane also completed the session without restrictions. Their availability means Kansas City should still have several of its key contributors against Buffalo.

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However, the team has another roster concern after placing fullback Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve on November 24. He injured his knee against Arizona and was unable to return to the game. His placement on injured reserve means he will miss at least four games. CBS Sports has listed Week 16 as a projected return, although that is not a team-confirmed recovery date.

The Chiefs also have several longer-term absences on injured reserve, including offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, running back Brashard Smith, tight end Jared Wiley, linebacker Ethan Downs and tight end John Michael Gyllenborg. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and Josh Simmons are also dealing with injuries. There is some potential relief ahead, with Brashard Smith, Josh Simmons and L’Jarius Sneed all carrying projected Week 13 returns, according to CBS Sports. While those dates are not confirmed, their availability could give Kansas City some much-needed depth.

The stakes against Buffalo are equally significant. The Bills enter Week 12 at 9-1, with the Chiefs at 8-2. A win would bring Kansas City level with Buffalo and give it the head-to-head tiebreaker in the race for the AFC’s top seed. However, the Chiefs also have to contend with Denver in the AFC West. The Broncos hold the tiebreaker over Kansas City after winning their Week 8 meeting, putting further pressure on the Chiefs to keep pace.

Kansas City has won all four postseason meetings with Buffalo, including the January 2025 AFC Championship Game. However, the Bills have won their last five regular-season matchups. Ending that streak at Highmark Stadium will be difficult, particularly without Walker and Moore. Johnson and Ezeudu will have to step up, while Trey Smith’s return should provide some stability up front.