“How Many More”: NFL Under Fire for Failing to Protect Players After Former Chiefs Player’s Tragic Death at 38

Jordan Devey played seven NFL seasons, won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, and spent three years playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, at 38, he died by suicide. This isn’t the first tragic incident where a player has ended his own life, and now former Chargers lineman Breiden Fehoko is speaking out, calling out hollow league resources with a simple question.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“How many more NFL player suicides will it take for the NFL to actually do something? Players don’t even feel comfortable getting help within their own organizations. They claim “your information won’t be shared”; that’s a lie. As soon as you go to the team clinician, they’re telling the whole front office, “you’re crazy,” Breiden Fehoko posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these NFLPA help hotlines don’t help shit. It’s just a person on the other end of the phone collecting a check. I’ll keep speaking out because mental health issues SUCK, and if you’ve been in this business you know how dark and lonely it gets. These coaches don’t care, these GMs don’t care, and these owners definitely don’t GAF.”

Over seven seasons, Devey suited up for five different teams, appearing in 44 career games with 21 starts. He was part of that Patriots Super Bowl run in 2014. His NFL journey wrapped up in 2021, capped by a single game with the Bills the year before.

ADVERTISEMENT

After he passed away, a fundraising page set up for his family put it simply.

“Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time.” The fund is meant to ease the medical bills and financial pressure now facing his wife and their four kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife Linsey Hodgkiss Devey shared just how close they were to a major milestone, writing on Facebook that Jordan passed only days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

“You were our hero, and our hearts ache in your absence,” Linsey wrote. “We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘we’ll talk soon.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Devey’s mother, Leslie, told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City that the family suspects he was dealing with CTE. However, there’s no way to confirm the neurodegenerative disease now given how he died. That detail struck a nerve online.

“There will never be a test for CTE…not while you are alive….promise you that,” one fan didn’t hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per a 2026 study done by Mass General Brigham, Boston University and the Concussion & CTE Foundation, NFL players are considered four times more likely than the rest of the population to die of a neurodegenerative disease. Hence, others pushed the NFL for actual change.

“They need mandatory check-ins with players with a psychologist and neurologist. Make it twice yearly after a few years in the league, and then at least that for the proceeding years after they play. Would save them money in the long run. The doctors need to be independent,” a fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another pointed to the financial gap altogether, noting that teams pulled in $14.5 billion last year while former players go without insurance once their careers end.

Jordan Devey is remembered by his wife Linsey, his four children, his parents, and his football community as a devoted family man, a Super Bowl champion, and a passionate local high school coach, whose positive impact on the young players will keep making a difference.