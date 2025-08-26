How Much Does Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Cost? All We Know About Travis Kelce’s Engagement Surprise

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘yes’”—and she did say YES. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple announced the joyful news on Instagram just a couple of minutes ago. They shared pictures from a romantic garden proposal captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.“
Travis got down on one knee. Taylor said yes, and the ring looked absolutely stunning on her finger. The centerpiece is a breathtaking diamond. It appears to be an Old Mine Brilliant Cut and sits perfectly on a classic gold band. Taylor gave fans an up-close look. While details remain private for now, it is likely a custom design. The exact cost is still hush-hush.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
This engagement confirms recent rumors. A source previously told Us Weekly the couple was “on the same page.” The insider shared they both “want to be married and have kids.” Their relationship has reached a natural progression. “Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple,” the source added. “The more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are.” This isn’t just a celebrity fling. It is a genuine partnership. Two massively successful people found their perfect match. The fairytale is real, and everyone is invited to celebrate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged—Is this the ultimate power couple of our generation?