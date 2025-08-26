How Much Does Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Cost? All We Know About Travis Kelce’s Engagement Surprise

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘yes’”—and she did say YES. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple announced the joyful news on Instagram just a couple of minutes ago. They shared pictures from a romantic garden proposal captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.“

Travis got down on one knee. Taylor said yes, and the ring looked absolutely stunning on her finger. The centerpiece is a breathtaking diamond. It appears to be an Old Mine Brilliant Cut and sits perfectly on a classic gold band. Taylor gave fans an up-close look. While details remain private for now, it is likely a custom design. The exact cost is still hush-hush.

This engagement confirms recent rumors. A source previously told Us Weekly the couple was “on the same page.” The insider shared they both “want to be married and have kids.” Their relationship has reached a natural progression. “Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple,” the source added. “The more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are.” This isn’t just a celebrity fling. It is a genuine partnership. Two massively successful people found their perfect match. The fairytale is real, and everyone is invited to celebrate.